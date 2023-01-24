Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberal First
Breaking bread to break barriers and grow relationships
Meals are something that drive so much of our lives. Everyone needs to eat, and to rest, even though the busy pace of the world has changed the way families especially provide nourishment to growing children. There was a time when family dinner was the standard and it is still something many of us prioritize.
Liberal First
Harbor Freight Tools grand opening set for Feb. 11
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Liberal Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. The Liberal store, located 1010 S Kansas Ave., will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Liberal First
Scholastic exhibit coming to Baker Arts
Artwork from students in approximately 30 Western Kansas counties is coming to Liberal soon. Baker Arts Center is hosting the Western Kansas Scholastic Arts Award Show in February. The show is a regional division of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program, among whose national sponsors are the Scholastic Inc. and the GE Foundation.
Liberal First
Emergency personnel works semi vs. vehicle accident Thursday
Charges are pending per results of investigation into an accident from Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in front of the south Pizza Hut location on Pancake Boulevard. “Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck...
kscbnews.net
Accident Sends One to the Hospital
On Thursday, January 26th,at about 1:54pm hours, officers of the Liberal Police Department responded to 160 E. Pancake Blvd in reference to an injury accident. Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck the rear axle of a white 2022 Kenworth W990 semi-truck, driven by a 62-year-old male. Officers determined that the GMC was attempting to turn left when it struck the semi-truck. EMS arrived on scene and the driver of the GMC Denali was transported to SWMC.
Comments / 0