Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Official: Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
Micah Bowens transferred after redshirting at Penn State, but he could never break into the Sooners' two-deep.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cleveland Browns: The BIG Trade UP #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 7, 1/24/22
Good morning OBR family! We trudge on with the mocks you desire and boy do we have a doozy for you today. I have been seeing a desire to go chase a difference-maker at the wide receiver position by trading up in the draft and that is the move I decided to show you guys today. If you want to jump into the back half of the first round, here is the cost.
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Eleven Warriors
The Expectations for Ohio State Football, Joe Burrow is a Buckeye and Cardale Jones Will Play in the Indoor Football League in 2023
The Ohio State football media team kept cookin’ on Tuesday. HEALTHY EXPECTATIONS. Despite back-to-back 11-win seasons for Ohio State, the core of Buckeye Nation has been shaken by losses to Michigan in both of those years. And understandably so. The program’s three goals are to beat Michigan, win a...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football Recruiting: USC Offers Badgers Commit, Junior Day Recap, More
It’s been a busy couple of days for the Wisconsin football program, especially on the recruiting front, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. USC Offers Wisconsin Football Commit. The first commitment...
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
College basketball transfer portal: Kentucky headlines teams that lost more than they gained in 2022-23 season
Recently-fired Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith likes to use the slogan “divorce is good sometimes” after a player leaves his program for one reason or another. But that’s just not true. One side always wins the split. The same goes for the college basketball transfer portal to varying degrees.
Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs
The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason with some clear needs, one of those being adding help at wide receiver.
Penn State recruiting target set for signing day announcement
Penn State already has the bulk of its Class of 2023 signed, sealed, and delivered, but the traditional signing day coming up is a chance to put some nice finishing touches in place. One final key recruiting target is reportedly set to announce his college decision on national signing day. That target would be Chimdy Onoh, a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland who has been trending in Penn State’s favor in the final stages of his recruiting process. Lions247 reported Onoh is expected to sign his national letter of intent and confirm his college decision on Wednesday, February 1. Onoh recently made...
Yardbarker
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Ohio RB excited about Ohio State scholarship offer: ‘That's a big offer’
One of the top young running backs in the Midwest discusses the Ohio State scholarship offer that came today.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0