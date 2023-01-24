On Thursday, January 26th,at about 1:54pm hours, officers of the Liberal Police Department responded to 160 E. Pancake Blvd in reference to an injury accident. Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck the rear axle of a white 2022 Kenworth W990 semi-truck, driven by a 62-year-old male. Officers determined that the GMC was attempting to turn left when it struck the semi-truck. EMS arrived on scene and the driver of the GMC Denali was transported to SWMC.

