One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
Liberal First
KAKE TV
Deputies wounded in Dodge City shootout identified
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The three law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout in southwest Kansas have been identified. The shootout happened Monday in Dodge City when deputies tried to stop a driver wanted in a double homicide in Phoenix. The Ford County Sheriff identified deputies Brandon Hornback and...
kscbnews.net
Accident Sends One to the Hospital
On Thursday, January 26th,at about 1:54pm hours, officers of the Liberal Police Department responded to 160 E. Pancake Blvd in reference to an injury accident. Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck the rear axle of a white 2022 Kenworth W990 semi-truck, driven by a 62-year-old male. Officers determined that the GMC was attempting to turn left when it struck the semi-truck. EMS arrived on scene and the driver of the GMC Denali was transported to SWMC.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Camese, Breanna Rachelle; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Gonzales,...
Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina
Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 21-27
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: CAMPBELL, ERICK LEE; 42; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SUV stolen from Salina mortuary, possibly damaged
Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from an east Salina mortuary. Sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone stole a blue 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara belonging to Roselawn Mortuary from the facility at 1910 E. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The key fob was in the vehicle.
Junction City woman arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
A Junction City woman was arrested following a five-month long investigation after a teenager was found dead from a fentanyl overdose.
Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Arrest made in connection to fentanyl death in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Junction City on Thursday. Cadin Sanner, a spokesman for the Junction City Police Department, reports Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, has been arrested in connection to the death of Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19, of Junction […]
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Abilene motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
UPDATE: Multiple Kansas sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) updated on the conditions of the law enforcement officers.
Salina woman charged in fatal shooting
A Salina woman is facing accusations of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Corey Riley, who police say was shot and killed on Jan. 22.
Liberal First
Lamar forced to drop Savages
When Lamar, Colo., came to Liberal for a wrestling dual Tuesday, they were announced as the Thunder rather than the Savages. I found this interesting and looked into how the change occurred. According to an article in the “Colorado Sun,” the Colorado Legislature passed a state law doing away with...
westernkansasnews.com
First Responders in the area have responded to several fentanyl-related overdoses
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Police Department released a public service announcement on their Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday, concerning numerous fentanyl-related overdoses. According to the post, in recent weeks, First Responders in Garden City and Finney County have responded to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses. Fentanyl is...
Liberal First
DARREL MANGELS
ULYSSES – Darrel Mangels, 80, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born Jan. 25, 1943 to Floyd and Marjorie (Vogue) Mangels. He was adopted by Bud and Thelma (Mangels) Helwig. He married Pat Mahaffey Dec. 31, 1962. She survives. He was...
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WIBW
Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
