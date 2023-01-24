ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wspa.com

SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

SLED charges two in case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult at Whitten Center

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested two employees of Whitten Center on Wednesday in a case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Lasheba Tijaundra Turner, 31, of Laurens, was charged with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.
NEWBERRY, SC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for January 25

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Lavika Atkinson – Mountville. -Vehicular tire violation. -Driving under the Influence,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI accepting applications for Citizens Academy in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI Columbia said applications are now available online for the upcoming FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville. The mission of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education, according to the FBI.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Thornwell Charter School now enrolling for 2023-2024 school year

Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in grades 5K – 11 at Thornwell Charter School (TCS) for the 2023-2024 school year are asked to complete the enrollment form that can be found on the school’s website at www.thornwellcs.org. Enrollment will be open until Friday, February 17....
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens

Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC

