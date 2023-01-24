Read full article on original website
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota.
Grant funding for Newton County youth facility in question
COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time. District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant...
Rockdale County to hold high school graduations in DeKalb in May
CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24. The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale...
Newton County offers Emergency Rental and Mortgage Program
COVINGTON — Newton County is offering financial assistance to its residents through the American Rescue Plan Act. For those seeking emergency rental and mortgage relief, please apply at the following link: ERAP - Newton County (newtoncountygaerap.com). You must be a Newton County resident to apply. Newton County individuals in...
No. 24 Clemson looks to keep surging at FSU
Clemson will look to continue its impressive season atop the Atlantic Coast Conference when it takes on Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday night. The 24th-ranked Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) need a win over the Seminoles (7-14, 5-5) to stay in the Associated Press Top 25 as they open a two-game trip that will take them to Boston College next week.
Randy Gonzalez, Dad From Viral TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35
Randy Gonzalez, dad from father-son TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died. The internet personality was 35.
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
Student charged with bringing knife to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
Nicole Scherzinger Debuts New Bombshell Hair Color
Nicole Scherzinger has undergone a drastic hair transformation.
North West Is Gearing Up to Make Her Acting Debut in a Big Screen Movie
North West Is Gearing Up to Make Her Acting Debut in a Big Screen Movie
Mark Ruffalo's Larger-Than-Life Hair in Throwback Photo Sends Fans Into a Frenzy
Before Mark Ruffalo became a slicked-back silver fox, he rocked a thick head of very voluminous dark curly hair.
Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu
Wendy's beloved Vanilla Frosty is officially making a comeback!
Lizzo Shows Off Gorgeous Hair Transformation—See the New Look
Lizzo is known for being bold and adventurous when it comes to fashion–such as her extremely billowing dress for last year's MTV VMAs–and this includes hairstyles.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:. • Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2023:. • Kiana Fiona Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Drive, Covington; probation violation.
SI:AM | Two of Men’s Basketball’s Biggest Programs Are in Shambles
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me brag for a moment that Georgetown’s fall from grace means my alma mater, Fordham, has the best men’s basketball record of any East Coast Jesuit school.
