Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Diaspora affairs minister: Palestinian Authority is a ‘neo-Nazi entity’
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli described on Sunday the Palestinian Authority as a “neo-Nazi entity” and an enemy of the Jewish state. “I see the Palestinian Authority as a neo-Nazi entity in its essence and outlook,” Chikli told Ynet. “We still do not have any peace agreement with it. It is an enemy entity, an entity that is antisemitic to its core, and we need to examine alternatives.”
Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Knesset member returns from US trip confident of his defense of Israeli judicial reform
The head of the Knesset committee overseeing the government’s judicial reform plan returned from the U.S. this week confident that he allayed concerns from allies about the repercussions proposed to Israel’s judicial system. MK Simcha Rothman, of the Religious Zionism party, traveled to New York this week for...
Netanyahu: ‘The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day by vowing to ensure that the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II will never be repeated. “Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp....
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
P.A. holds Israel ‘fully responsible’ for ‘dangerous escalation’
The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. The Palestinian Authority issued the statement after an emergency leadership meeting on Saturday led by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, official...
Palestinians celebrate Jerusalem attack across Judea and Samaria, Gaza
Palestinians in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip held celebrations Friday night after seven people were killed in a terrorist shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. Israeli and Palestinian media reported festivities in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, as well as in...
Gallant: Terrorists will be brought to court or to rest
All Palestinian terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to rest,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...
IDF, Israel Police raise alert level after Jerusalem synagogue massacre
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the reinforcement of troops in Judea and Samaria in preparation for a possible escalation in the wake of the deadly Palestinian terrorist attack on Friday night in Jerusalem. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai similarly ordered the alert level...
Biden condemns ‘horrific’ Jerusalem terrorist attack in call with Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday night to condemn the “horrific” Palestinian terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. “The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world,” said a White House readout of the call. It added...
In Jerusalem neighborhoods bound together by terror, anger and trepidation about what comes next
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Time stops on Shabbat in Jerusalem, for the living and the dead. Up the stairs in an apartment on the main road in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in the city’s northeast, past hallway portraits of Sephardic rabbis, the Mizrahi family was not taking visitors on Saturday. “This is not the right time,” a woman who opened the apartment door said.
Israel behind drone strike in Iran, report says
Israel was behind the drone strike that targeted a military facility in Iran late Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the operation. The attack came as Jerusalem and Washington explore new ways to counter the Iranian nuclear threat and with U.S. Secretary of...
Palestinian attacker left ‘martyrdom’ message in school notebook
Thirteen-year-old Muhammad Aliwat, who ambushed and seriously wounded a father and son at the entrance to the City of David in Jerusalem on Saturday, left a note in his school notebook expressing his longing to die as a martyr. “God, or victory, or martyrdom. Forgive me, mother, you’re going to...
13-year-old Palestinian shoots 2 in Jerusalem as violence flares and government flexes
(JTA) — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded an Israeli man and his son outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls, police said, in one of multiple incidents over the weekend during the latest incident in an escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The shooting took place in the City of...
Palestinian Authority promotes homes on Jewish archeological site
The “Forum for the Struggle for Every Dunam” recently acquired official documents from the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Local Authorities. They showed construction plans for dozens of units on Mount Ebal in Samaria near the historic Altar of Joshua. Following the news that the P.A. is actively...
Netanyahu calls to increase civilian gun permits, revoke state IDs, residency for terrorists’ families
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for new measures to combat terrorism, including expanding the number of civilian gun permits and revoking the identity cards and residency status of terrorists’ families. In his opening remarks to the Security Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu noted that he had just visited...
Commenting on Jenin, State Department condemns terrorists
The U.S. recognizes “very real security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian Authority” and condemns “terrorist groups planning and carrying out attacks against civilians,” according to a statement Thursday from State Department Spokesman Ned Price. The statement on the “situation in Jenin” stated that at least...
