Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
NBC Sports
Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence. Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.
‘Best day of our lives’: Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber got married
He's got the new contract and now the Cleveland Guardians ace pitcher also has a wife.
TMZ.com
Guardians Manager Terry Francona Reunited W/ Beloved Scooter After Apparent Theft
12:22 PM PT -- 1/25 -- Terry Francona has been reunited with his scooter ... the Guardians manager picked up the ride on Wednesday afternoon -- and seemed happy as a clam to have it back!. 5:46 AM PT -- 1/25 -- The scooter has been found!!!. Cleveland police confirmed...
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox acquire veteran infielder in trade with Royals; Marlins halt Yuli Gurriel pursuit
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox acquire Mondesi. The Red Sox have acquired oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi from...
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2023 Guardians Top 50 Prospects, No. 50 RHP Aaron Davenport
Cleveland Guardians RHP Aaron Davenport comes in at No. 50 in our 2023 top 50 prospects list
Former SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella signs with Mariners
The SF Giants will be paying Tommy La Stella's $11.5 million salary to be a Mariners' infielder next season.
Reports: Athletics, 1B Jesus Aguilar agree to deal
The Oakland Athletics and first baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract on Tuesday, according to multiple
CBS Sports
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent outright to Triple-A
Sheffield cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield got the boot off the 40-man roster last week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Tommy La Stella. A former top prospect, Sheffield holds a career 5.47 ERA in 186 innings (33 starts, 15 relief appearances) at the major-league level. It's certainly notable that he didn't draw much interest from other MLB teams on the waiver wire leading into what will be his age-27 campaign.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Invited to MLB spring training
Montgomery has been invited to the major-league side of White Sox camp this spring. It's an opportunity for Montgomery to familiarize himself with the players -- and, more importantly, coaches -- on Chicago's current major-league roster/staff. Selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of a high school in Indiana, the 20-year-old top shortstop prospect batted .274/.381/.429 with 11 home runs and 17 doubles in 96 games between three different levels of the minor leagues in 2022. He finished the 2022 season at Double-A Birmingham.
White Sox Announce Jason Benetti, Steve Stone Back for 2023 MLB Season
White Sox announce Benetti, Stone back for 2023 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Moved off 40-man roster
Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. This is the corresponding 40-man roster move for Boston's completion of a free-agent agreement with Adam Duvall. Barnes is due $8.375 million in 2023 and carries a $2.25 million buyout on his $8 million club option for 2024, but he gets the boot after struggling to a 4.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 39.2 innings last season. Because of the money owed, Barnes will almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed. He figures to then move on to another team. Kenley Jansen is the heavy favorite for saves in the Red Sox bullpen leading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Taylor: Sent to Royals
Taylor (back) was traded from Boston to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Taylor owns a 3.69 ERA and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 102.1 career innings of relief. The lefty missed all of last season while dealing with back issues, with two separate rehab stints getting paused due to setbacks, but the Royals evidently felt confident enough in his health to acquire him. If he's fully healthy this year, he could be a useful weapon for his new team, though he's unlikely to see many save chances.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
CBS Sports
Padres' Adam Engel: Receives one-year deal with Padres
Engel signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Jan. 6. Engel was non-tendered by the White Sox earlier this offseason but has managed to land another major-league contract. The 31-year-old brings good defense and speed to the table, although he hasn't been able to put either to as much use as he'd like the last couple years due to a multitude of hamstring problems. Engel figures to back up at all three outfield spots and could see some starts against left-handed pitching.
