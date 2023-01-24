Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Report: 2 arrested in LSU student rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two of the four men arrested in the rape investigation of an LSU student have bonded out of jail on Wednesday as WBRZ reports. On Tuesday, a judge set bond for Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 27 which also included they be required to be under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
theadvocate.com
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
Two days after a mass shooting at a popular Baton Rouge nightclub that injured 12 people, Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it has issued an emergency suspension for the bar. ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said Tuesday the agency issued the suspension for Dior Bar & Lounge, citing...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
2 suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two of the three suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape case who were issued bonds Tuesday have bonded out. Jail records show Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out and were released Tuesday. The bond for Carver was set at $50,000. The bond for Lee was set […]
Four arrested in death of LSU student from Covington
Two of the suspects are facing third-degree rape charges in connection with the case. The others are facing principal to third-degree rape charges.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
Who Was Madison Brooks? Four Arrested Over Rape and Death of Student
Two of the males involved were charged with third-degree rape, while the other two males were charged with principle to rape.
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
theadvocate.com
What charges are appropriate in Madison Brooks rape case? Here's what the law says.
A grand jury will decide whether three men and a 17-year-old should face more serious charges for their alleged roles in the rape of Madison Brooks, an LSU student from Madisonville who was abandoned near a Baton Rouge subdivision and fatally struck by a car after her assault. Police said...
Liquor license suspended at bar after drunken LSU student raped, fatally hit by car
State alcohol regulators issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license of Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking there before she was raped, dropped off in a subdivision, and fatally hit by a car.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
4 arrested after 19-year-old LSU student reportedly raped and fatally hit by car
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who had alcohol poisoning and was hit by a car. According to WVLA-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 3 a.m., 19-year-old Madison Brooks was...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0