ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy