Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 4 Midday” game were:

4-7-2-6

(four, seven, two, six)

