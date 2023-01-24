Read full article on original website
Mosaic Life Care Foundation scholarships now available
Mosaic Life Care Foundation offers multiple scholarships available for regional students seeking post-secondary education. Students interested in completing certificate programs, associate or bachelor’s degrees, or graduate studies have the opportunity to apply. Additionally, the e2 education emPowers scholarship provides financial assistance to past participants of emPowerU programs who are pursuing post-secondary education.
kttn.com
Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association hold annual meeting
Board elections were held at the Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association annual meeting on January 24th. Board Secretary Megan Pester reports Megan Taul, Sarah Maloney, and Bonita Price were reelected to the board. Maloney remains the treasurer. Nate Swann, Paige Willey, and Dillon Harp were elected as new board members.
kttn.com
Livingston County Library to feature New adult Stay Sharp STEM kits for checkout
New adult Stay Sharp STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) kits will be available for checkout starting January 30. Kits currently available include: the Garden kit, On the Road Again travel kit, the Space kit, and Things that Fly: Birds and Butterflies kit. Each kit comes with a variety of items such as a book, puzzle, conversation cards, and games. The activities are designed to relax, reinforce brain cell connections, and improve mental speed and short-term memory. And they are fun! These can be checked out on a valid library card for 3 weeks just like a book.
kttn.com
Jamesport Tri-County Homecoming King and Queen crowned
The Jamesport Tri-County Homecoming King and Queen were crowned on January 20th. The King was Landen Dodds, and the Queen was Lucy Turner. The seniors and seventh grade won the dress-up day week. They had 100% participation during the week. They will receive a pizza party courtesy of the student council.
kttn.com
Obituary: Marvin Luehrs
Former owner and manager of KTTN Radio, Marvin Luehrs, died Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Sarasota, Florida. He was 94 years old and a former Trenton resident and community leader. Luehrs had been recently diagnosed with cancer. Luhrs and his partners purchased KTTN AM in 1968 and the...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eldon Woodward
Eldon Woodward, 86, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1936, in Bethany Missouri, the son of Frank and Lucile (McKay) Woodward. Eldon grew up in Eagleville, Missouri, and settled in Bethany, Missouri with his beloved wife Sue (Hutton)...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Anna Hogan
Anna Hogan, age 55 of Gallatin, MO passed away Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at her home in Gallatin. Anna was born on July 24, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Janet Sue (Austin) Asher in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Chillicothe and Gallatin and attended Gallatin High School. She married Tony Hogan on November 10th, 1984, in Gallatin, MO. Anna enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Anna was known to be sassy. Her family and friends will dearly miss Anna.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Roger Collin Smith
Roger Collin Smith, age 73, a resident of rural Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on January 24, 2023, at his home. Roger was born the son of Chancey W. and Alta Grace (Gilliland) Smith on April 8, 1949, in Seattle, Washington. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer. He enjoyed his friends and loved his family.
kttn.com
Trenton woman pleads guilty to trespassing and littering
Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, a Trenton resident pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. On a plea agreement for 1st-degree trespass and the first offense of littering on January 9th, a sentence was suspended and Jennifer Lynn Kroger was placed on supervised probation for one year.
kttn.com
13 locations in Trenton generate their own electricity, sell surplus to power grid
There are 13 net metering customer locations in Trenton, including two which were added in 2022. The city identified those locations as 140 East 8th in the name of Domanin Ratkovich and 2615 Mariner Road which belongs to Mike Sims. The first one was put into use in February 2015 at 5006 Lake Manor Drive.
kttn.com
Five streets, one parking lot proposed for overlay work in Trenton
Portions of five streets and one parking lot in Trenton have been proposed for the street overlay project in 2023. Collectively, the Trenton Street Department projects are expected to use 3,767 tons of asphalt. Proposed for overlay work are East 10th Street between Normal and Oklahoma Avenue, Pleasant Plain, from...
kttn.com
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 10 properties
Six properties were advanced, one was added, and three received continuances at Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Moving to public hearings next month were 403 East 9th Street; 506 Jackson Street; and 1801 Chicago. Advancing to findings of fact was 405 East 22nd Street.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department reports an increase of 94 nuisance incidents during 2022
The Trenton Police Department reports there were 198 nuisance incidents filed for 2022, which is an increase of 94 reports compared to 2021. A nuisance summary indicates the greatest number of complaints for 2022 involved grass and weeds with 105 incidents. There were 73 incidents involving trash and debris, 17 unregistered vehicles, and three incidents involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
kttn.com
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
kttn.com
TMU to absorb cost of generating electricity during extremely cold weather in December
The Trenton City Council was informed Monday night that the municipal utilities will absorb the additional expense when generators were used during the “energy emergency” during the cold weather in the four days before Christmas. The price per megawatt hour was $62 dollars, compared to $48 dollars per...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street
Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual
Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual. Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
kttn.com
Kirksville man found guilty of kidnapping and three counts of second-degree murder
A Kirksville man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder as well as other felonies. Ray Rijos Romero waived his right to a jury trial on January 23rd. The court accepted his waiver and allowed him to proceed with a bench trial on January 24th. At the bench trial, the state announced its intention to proceed on eight counts. Six counts were dismissed with prejudice. Rijos Romero entered a plea of not guilty on the remaining counts. He testified, and the court took the matter under advisement.
