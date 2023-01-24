DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
DC 2 Evening
1-4
(one, four)
DC 2 Midday
6-6
(six, six)
DC 3 Evening
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
DC 3 Midday
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
DC 4 Evening
5-4-7-1
(five, four, seven, one)
DC 4 Midday
4-7-2-6
(four, seven, two, six)
DC 5 Evening
4-3-6-6-8
(four, three, six, six, eight)
DC 5 Midday
7-9-8-2-9
(seven, nine, eight, two, nine)
Lucky For Life
01-25-28-39-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
