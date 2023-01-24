Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday. At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Where does Joe Burrow rank all-time among Ohio State football quarterbacks in the NFL?
Joe Burrow has put on a show in three NFL seasons. After three seasons at Ohio State and two seasons at LSU, Burrow has helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to two-straight AFC Championship games, earning All-Pro, and Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl spot in 2022.
NFL Transactions for January 24, 2023 | Presented by Hula Bowl
Cardinals will interview Dan Quinn for his second interview. Ravens interviewed QB Coach James Urban and TE Coach George Godsey for their OC vacancy. Panthers will interview Kellen Moore for their HC vacancy. Panthers signed QB Jacob Eason to a futures deal. Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals claimed CB Chris Lammons off...
Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?
Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL Cornerback Takes Shot At Eli Apple
Apple went full troll-mode on Twitter Monday night.
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection after Divisional Round
A majority of the National Football League and its fans are looking ahead to the offseason with the 2022 NFL
DeMeco Ryans the Player Remembered by Eagles Veterans Who Played With Him
PHILADELPHIA – Chip Kelly dubbed him Mufasa when he played for the Eagles - the Lion King, DeMeco Ryans. A month after Mufasa was acquired from the Houston Texans in March 2012, Fletcher Cox arrived as a rookie first-round pick off the campus of Mississippi State. It would be another year before Kelly arrived in 2013 and gave Ryans his nickname, which he then paired with Jordan Hicks when he started calling the young LB Simba.
Legendary basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one
2023 NFL draft: 69 prospects granted special eligibility
The NFL has released a list of college prospects who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 draft coming at the end of April. The list has some of the top prospects in this draft class, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones from repeat national champion Georgia, plus Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Skies For Alley-Oop Against Minnesota
It looked like Jalen Hood-Schifino's pass was too high for a moment, but Trayce Jackson-Davis' athleticism knows no limits. Jackson-Davis leapt through the air, caught the ball with his outstretched left hand and dunked the ball to give Indiana the lead in a back-and-forth battle against Minnesota. To follow along...
49ers DE Nick Bosa named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
The accolades for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa keep piling up. After leading the league with 18.5 sacks, the talented pass rusher was named a first-team All-Pro and named to his third Pro Bowl roster. Add another honor to Bosa's resume. The defensive end has been named the...
