Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

