WMUR.com
NH Business: Insurance fraud in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Last year, the New Hampshire Insurance Department recovered $4.1 million in insurance funds, which is a record for the state. Despite the efforts, state officials say insurance fraud is becoming more common in New Hampshire. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
hyannisnews.com
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive
New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
22-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Manchester, NH bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night. John Delee, 22 of Salem, New Hampshire been arrested, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced.Police found Timothy Pouliot with apparent gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. on Old Granite Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the A.G. said. Investigators believe a fight occurred inside The Goat Bar and Grill which led to a confrontation outside the bar and a shooting occurred. Delee was charged with second-degree murder.Anyone who saw the shooting, or the events leading up to it, is asked to call Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529 or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
One person killed in daytime Mattapan shooting
BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Massachusetts man arrested in Greene County for drug possession
HUNTER – A South Easton, Massachusetts man has been arrested by State Police in the Town of Hunter following investigation into a vehicle crash. At about 2:45 a.m. on January 24, troopers found a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch with the back end partially in the road on Route 23A.
capecoddaily.com
NHPR
Advocates want to change a NH law that criminalizes drug checking equipment
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would remove drug-checking equipment from the definition of illegal drug paraphernalia. Advocates say the change could increase access to fentanyl test strips and other tools that allow people who use drugs to test for unwanted and potentially dangerous substances. “It's...
NH couple arrested for housing 5 children in disturbing conditions, including floors covered with feces
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester couple is facing multiple counts of child endangerment after officers discovered five children living in what police considered “deplorable” conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly three weeks after police first discovered and removed...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
mahoningmatters.com
State trooper kept logging into a suspect’s Facebook to read messages, Vermont cops say
A Vermont state trooper was placed on leave after he reportedly accessed a suspect’s Facebook account — and read through their messages — without authorization, officials said. The trooper, a 29-year-old resident of Barre Town, had been given consent to search a suspect’s cell phone as part...
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
