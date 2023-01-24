Read full article on original website
The second richest person in Connecticut
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking Classes
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl Scouts
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
eastoncourier.news
A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass
Please visit the Easton Senior Center from Jan. 17th to Feb. 17th for our Super Winter Tag Sale, 650 Morehouse Road, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We have something for everyone, housewares, electronics, furniture, baby items, toys and more. We are also looking for ways to expand our transportation network to make more rides and trips possible for our seniors. Val has worked diligently to secure more state funds to make this possible. We should have a new van by March.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Brawl at New Haven, Bridgeport basketball game prompts 'restorative circle' meeting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven and Bridgeport school districts are bringing their student-athletes together to "work restoratively" after a fight broke out at a Wilbur Cross vs. Bassick basketball game earlier this month. The two school districts are initiating a Restorative Circle with student-athletes from both teams,...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
Meriden middle school student to be charged for bringing gun to school
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Washington Middle School student will be criminally charged for bringing a gun to school earlier this week, according to Meriden Public School Superintendent Mark Benigni. There was an increased police presence at the school on Friday. Officials say the student brought the gun to school on Tuesday. No one was […]
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
Eyewitness News
Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community
MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man's threats prompted security measures at Norwalk schools
NORWALK — Police said phone calls from a man who feared the U.S. government was trying to harm him prompted security measures at two city schools this week. On Tuesday morning, school officials said West Rocks Middle School and Brien McMahon High School were briefly placed under "secure order," due to threats "outside the building."
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
MAP: New Bassick High School location at risk for flooding, pollution
The new school will be in a flood zone, so while it will be somewhat elevated, the likelihood of mold from street level flooding is high.
NBC Connecticut
1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
