Please visit the Easton Senior Center from Jan. 17th to Feb. 17th for our Super Winter Tag Sale, 650 Morehouse Road, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We have something for everyone, housewares, electronics, furniture, baby items, toys and more. We are also looking for ways to expand our transportation network to make more rides and trips possible for our seniors. Val has worked diligently to secure more state funds to make this possible. We should have a new van by March.

EASTON, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO