Easton, CT

FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT
eastoncourier.news

A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass

Please visit the Easton Senior Center from Jan. 17th to Feb. 17th for our Super Winter Tag Sale, 650 Morehouse Road, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We have something for everyone, housewares, electronics, furniture, baby items, toys and more. We are also looking for ways to expand our transportation network to make more rides and trips possible for our seniors. Val has worked diligently to secure more state funds to make this possible. We should have a new van by March.
EASTON, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Meriden middle school student to be charged for bringing gun to school

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Washington Middle School student will be criminally charged for bringing a gun to school earlier this week, according to Meriden Public School Superintendent Mark Benigni. There was an increased police presence at the school on Friday. Officials say the student brought the gun to school on Tuesday. No one was […]
MERIDEN, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills

Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
MADISON, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man's threats prompted security measures at Norwalk schools

NORWALK — Police said phone calls from a man who feared the U.S. government was trying to harm him prompted security measures at two city schools this week. On Tuesday morning, school officials said West Rocks Middle School and Brien McMahon High School were briefly placed under "secure order," due to threats "outside the building."
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

