Flagstaff, AZ

Linda Marie Libby

Linda Marie Libby

Linda Marie Libby, 66 of Camp Verde, died Dec. 24. Born in Phoenix, she was a graduate of Carl Hayden High School. Her interests and hobbies included macrame, horticulture, the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking, fishing, target shooting, watching movies with her grandkids and spending time with family. She was preceded...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Jamee Marie Reddell

Jamee Marie Reddell

Jamee Marie Reddell, 41, died Dec. 22. She is survived by her grandmother Lynn Reddell; father Robert Reddell; mother Georgia Reddell; brother Joshua Reddell; son Devyn Livingston; daughter Isybell Livingston; the Livingston family and many family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18,...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
journalaz.com

Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce

Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce, 97, of Camp Verde, died Jan. 14. She graduated from Clarkdale High School where she was an athlete. After marriage, she lived in California and Minnesota before returning to the Verde Valley. She was a fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and National Finals Rodeo.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
journalaz.com

Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt

Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt, 81, of Clarkdale, died Dec. 9. Her husband of 61 years, Stephen, died Jan. 9. After living in Chula Vista, Calif., and later establishing a business in Loveland, Colo., they spent decades traveling the country in their RV. She loved to paint, draw, bead, crochet and shop.
CLARKDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Missing Teen in Prescott Valley

theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED

UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.

Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
SELIGMAN, AZ
journalaz.com

Numerology Dives Into Digits

The Camp Verde Community Library hosted the first segment of an Intro to Numerology course on Jan. 10. The course is conducted by numerologist Carmelle Migliore, who has been studying numerology for 30 years in an effort to understand nonphysical phenomena and translate them into something useful. She believes numerology helps people validate the good points in their lives and provides insight to help them cope with the negative points.
12news.com

Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect

PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
ARIZONA STATE

