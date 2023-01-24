Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
journalaz.com
Linda Marie Libby
Linda Marie Libby, 66 of Camp Verde, died Dec. 24. Born in Phoenix, she was a graduate of Carl Hayden High School. Her interests and hobbies included macrame, horticulture, the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking, fishing, target shooting, watching movies with her grandkids and spending time with family. She was preceded...
journalaz.com
Jamee Marie Reddell
Jamee Marie Reddell, 41, died Dec. 22. She is survived by her grandmother Lynn Reddell; father Robert Reddell; mother Georgia Reddell; brother Joshua Reddell; son Devyn Livingston; daughter Isybell Livingston; the Livingston family and many family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18,...
journalaz.com
Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce
Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce, 97, of Camp Verde, died Jan. 14. She graduated from Clarkdale High School where she was an athlete. After marriage, she lived in California and Minnesota before returning to the Verde Valley. She was a fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and National Finals Rodeo.
journalaz.com
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt, 81, of Clarkdale, died Dec. 9. Her husband of 61 years, Stephen, died Jan. 9. After living in Chula Vista, Calif., and later establishing a business in Loveland, Colo., they spent decades traveling the country in their RV. She loved to paint, draw, bead, crochet and shop.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
myradioplace.com
Missing Teen in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
theprescotttimes.com
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain. The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway...
journalaz.com
Numerology Dives Into Digits
The Camp Verde Community Library hosted the first segment of an Intro to Numerology course on Jan. 10. The course is conducted by numerologist Carmelle Migliore, who has been studying numerology for 30 years in an effort to understand nonphysical phenomena and translate them into something useful. She believes numerology helps people validate the good points in their lives and provides insight to help them cope with the negative points.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Comments / 0