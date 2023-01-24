Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
New governor means shakeup for county Board of Elections
Montgomery County’s Democratic and Republican central committees are looking for party members interested in serving on the county’s Board of Elections under the new governor’s administration. Three of five seats on the Board of Elections must be held by members of the majority party, which is the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Only 31% of Montgomery County students grades 3-8 proficient in math, data shows
While Montgomery County public school students have returned to pre-pandemic English language arts proficiency, math proficiency is persistently on the decline, according to new data released Tuesday by the state Department of Education. The MDOE reports statewide math proficiency for grades 3-8 as 22%. Within Montgomery County, the rate is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Increased bus service, tax credit program for employers aim to lure commuters to transit
Bus service will increase on more than 30 routes in Montgomery County, and a tax credit program for employers will be expanded to encourage more ridership on the Ride On transportation network. Earlier this week, the county’s Department of Transportation announced that it would be upping service on 31 bus...
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic graffiti found drawn on student desk at Magruder High School
Antisemitic graffiti was found Wednesday scrawled on the desk of a Magruder High School student. The incident comes amid a recent spike in antisemitic acts across Montgomery County. Magruder Principal Leroy Evans described the graffiti as a “very serious racially insensitive incident” in a message sent to families on Wednesday....
bethesdamagazine.com
Germantown, Gaithersburg, Rockville and Wheaton among county’s most dangerous roads
The most dangerous roads in Montgomery County are located in densely populated areas ranging from Germantown and Damascus down to Silver Spring — and 3% of road miles account for 41% of all serious and fatal crashes in the county, data from the county and state show. Wade Holland,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ex-student brought handgun to Richard Montgomery HS, police allege
A 15-year-old former student at Richard Montgomery High School was arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun to the school Tuesday, Rockville City Police said. The incident was the latest in a spate of reports related to weapons or intruders at Montgomery County Public Schools. Security staff alerted the school’s community...
bethesdamagazine.com
A peek inside the St. James performance club, opening Saturday in downtown Bethesda
The new, 50,000-square-foot version of the St. James Performance Club opening Saturday in Bethesda doesn’t have the vast scale of the 450,000-square-foot flagship location in Springfield, Virginia. But a tour Wednesday of the St. James’ first Maryland location highlights the kinds of amenities that have built buzz around the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man steals gorilla statue from Kensington antique store, police say
Man steals gorilla statue from Kensington antique story, police say. County police have released surveillance footage that appears to show a man stealing a gorilla statue from an antique store in Montgomery County. Police said the theft of the statute occurred at around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Assailants impersonated police in Germantown home invasion, officials say
Three people armed with guns broke into a Germantown house in the 21100 block of Archstone Way on Monday morning and shouted, “Montgomery County police! Get down on the ground!,” before demanding money and items from the residents of the home, according to Montgomery County police. Officials are...
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian struck, injured in hit-and-run crash in Bethesda, police say
This post was updated on Jan 26 at 11:40 a.m. with additional information. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in the 4700 block of Elm Street in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Police said. The victim was an 85-year-old man, police stated. The collision took place...
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Olney/Sandy Spring to be featured in upcoming episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
Olney/Sandy Spring to be featured in upcoming episode of ‘If You Lived Here’. On Jan. 30, WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, to spotlight Olney/Sandy Spring. The episode will air at 9 p.m. on WETA PBS and 8 p.m. on WETA Metro. The episode will feature local...
Comments / 0