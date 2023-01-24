ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

New governor means shakeup for county Board of Elections

Montgomery County’s Democratic and Republican central committees are looking for party members interested in serving on the county’s Board of Elections under the new governor’s administration. Three of five seats on the Board of Elections must be held by members of the majority party, which is the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Antisemitic graffiti found drawn on student desk at Magruder High School

Antisemitic graffiti was found Wednesday scrawled on the desk of a Magruder High School student. The incident comes amid a recent spike in antisemitic acts across Montgomery County. Magruder Principal Leroy Evans described the graffiti as a “very serious racially insensitive incident” in a message sent to families on Wednesday....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Ex-student brought handgun to Richard Montgomery HS, police allege

A 15-year-old former student at Richard Montgomery High School was arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun to the school Tuesday, Rockville City Police said. The incident was the latest in a spate of reports related to weapons or intruders at Montgomery County Public Schools. Security staff alerted the school’s community...
ROCKVILLE, MD
A peek inside the St. James performance club, opening Saturday in downtown Bethesda

The new, 50,000-square-foot version of the St. James Performance Club opening Saturday in Bethesda doesn’t have the vast scale of the 450,000-square-foot flagship location in Springfield, Virginia. But a tour Wednesday of the St. James’ first Maryland location highlights the kinds of amenities that have built buzz around the...
BETHESDA, MD
Man steals gorilla statue from Kensington antique store, police say

Man steals gorilla statue from Kensington antique story, police say. County police have released surveillance footage that appears to show a man stealing a gorilla statue from an antique store in Montgomery County. Police said the theft of the statute occurred at around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in...
KENSINGTON, MD
Assailants impersonated police in Germantown home invasion, officials say

Three people armed with guns broke into a Germantown house in the 21100 block of Archstone Way on Monday morning and shouted, “Montgomery County police! Get down on the ground!,” before demanding money and items from the residents of the home, according to Montgomery County police. Officials are...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Pedestrian struck, injured in hit-and-run crash in Bethesda, police say

This post was updated on Jan 26 at 11:40 a.m. with additional information. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in the 4700 block of Elm Street in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Police said. The victim was an 85-year-old man, police stated. The collision took place...
BETHESDA, MD
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant

A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
OLNEY, MD

