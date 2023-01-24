Read full article on original website
New year brings a grim wave of mass killings across America
A year ago, the U.S. marked its first deadly gun rampage of the year on Jan. 23. By the same date this year, there have been six mass killings that have claimed 39 lives, leaving communities nationwide reeling from the onslaught of violence. Eleven people killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall […]
Channel 6000
Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6, witness says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group’s former leader.
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
America’s Most Infamous Murder Homes
Many houses that become known as “murder homes” are quickly torn down because of the awful events that took place inside. But a few such homes remain standing and have taken their place as some of the most infamous places in the country. To determine America’s most infamous murder homes, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided […]
Passing Through Time: America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony
Looking for a little-known slice of American history? Check out America's forgotten Swedish colony. Situated in the heart of the Midwest, this tiny settlement was founded in the early 1800s by a group of Swedish immigrants seeking to establish a new life in the New World. For a time, the colony flourished, but over time it fell into decline and was eventually abandoned.
Whitmer Lowers Flags After Mass Shooting in California
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to fly at half-staff in the wake of the mass shooting that took place in Monterey Park, California, this past weekend. Flags are to be lowered today through sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26. “I’m heartbroken for the families and loved...
No food, a shared blanket and public executions: Growing up in North Korea
Time wasn’t on Park Seong-il’s side. Weak, malnourished, and recovering from his third heart attack, he had just witnessed his brother die in his arms — and now the famine ravaging Kim Il-Sung’s North Korea seemed set to claim him, too. His wife, Ro-Eun sook, was being chased by creditors and had disappeared completely while his son was wanted by the military for desertion. If one of them got caught or arrested, then they all would suffer the same fate. Seong-il begged Jiyhun, his daughter and his full-time caregiver, to escape — even though it meant leaving him behind. “There was silence,” writes Jihyun...
Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a 'dangerous drug'
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will ban CBD starting Wednesday, categorizing it as a “dangerous drug" and mandating harsh penalties for its smuggling, production and possession, customs authorities announced Friday. Supporters say CBD can treat a range of ailments including anxiety and that, unlike its...
US Merchant Marine Academy hides Jesus painting behind curtain after complaint from advocacy group
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, hid a large painting of Jesus behind a curtain after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation complained about it.
Channel 6000
EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair. On Wednesday, that abruptly changed. Ukraine’s desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, trans-Atlantic yes. The dramatic reversal was...
The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon
Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
Channel 6000
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, said Thursday he is running for the Senate seat held by long-serving Democrat Dianne Feinstein. The 2024 race is quickly emerging as a marquee...
Channel 6000
Dems hope new Heartland Caucus will help the Midwest
WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Midwest Democrats are vowing to ensure Midwest issues are a priority in Washington, especially within their own party. “Issues like bringing back American manufacturing, investing in rural revitalization,” explained Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-IL. Wednesday, a group led by Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell announced the...
