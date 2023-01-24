ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CNN

A new partisan era of American education

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's protecting kids from indoctrination and political agendas, but the zeal with which he has pushed expansive efforts to remake the Florida education system also represents an effort to influence young minds.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Infamous Murder Homes

Many houses that become known as “murder homes” are quickly torn down because of the awful events that took place inside. But a few such homes remain standing and have taken their place as some of the most infamous places in the country. To determine America’s most infamous murder homes, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided […]
COLORADO STATE
Ricky

Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish

American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
The Atlantic

Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans

When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
WRAL News

How classified documents became a schoolgirl's show-and-tell

WASHINGTON — On a winter's day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn't supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She took the papers to school as a show-and-tell project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Quick Historian

History Blitz: Today in History, January 23

January 23rd holds significance in history for a few notable events. In 1965, Winston Churchill died at the age of 90. Churchill was a British statesman, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II, and a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wartime leaders of the 20th century, and his speeches and writings continue to be studied and celebrated today.
Leader Telegram

Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a 'dangerous drug'

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will ban CBD starting Wednesday, categorizing it as a “dangerous drug" and mandating harsh penalties for its smuggling, production and possession, customs authorities announced Friday. Supporters say CBD can treat a range of ailments including anxiety and that, unlike its more famous cousin THC — which is already illegal in Hong Kong — CBD doesn’t get users high. Cannabidiol, derived from the cannabis plant, was previously legal in Hong Kong, where bars and shops sold products containing it. ...
Interesting Engineering

The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon

Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
WRAL News

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
COLORADO STATE
