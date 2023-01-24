Read full article on original website
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
KIMA TV
Police: 28-year-old Yakima man in surgery after being shot by a juvenile
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A 28-year-old man is in surgery at Yakima Memorial Hospital after being shot by a juvenile Thursday afternoon, according to the Yakima Police Department (YPD). Police say they received reports of shots fired near 1st Street and H Street around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, the 28-year-old...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspicious object closes parts of N. 1st St in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police Department, officers were called to N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. When officers arrived they say they located the object and it was wrapped in tape. YPD says it called the Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team to remove the object. Police say N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street is closed and to use alternate routes.
yaktrinews.com
YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving
If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
FOX 11 and 41
Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
FOX 11 and 41
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
Yakima Police Find Suspicious Device Close Roads
Yakima Police have closed North 1st Street Between Oak Street and I Street as they investigate a suspicious device. They say the incident is NOT related to the shooting early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the area this morning and found what appeared to be a suspicious tube wrapped...
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
FOX 11 and 41
Probable cause documents reveal timeline, texts, details from Circle K shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. – Probable cause documents from Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic regarding the suspected Circle K shooter, Jarid Haddock, reveal more information about what happened January 24 at the Nob Hill Blvd gas station. The documents were released before Haddock was located and pronounced dead. NonStop Local has obtained...
Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash
Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
kpq.com
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
KIMA TV
BREAKING: Images, name released of suspect in Circle K mass shooting
UPDATE 4:00 PM | According to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, there is no indication that the suspect knew the victims. He says they were inside getting food and going about their business, when the suspect came in and immediately starting firing. The suspect shot two people inside, then walked...
KIMA TV
An alarming trend: young assailants are becoming shooters more often in Yakima
It's becoming an alarming trend. Young assailants are becoming shooters more after in Yakima and across the country. "Our teens are struggling at an exponential rate," said Dr. Leah Batty-Hibbs, Chief Medical Officer at Triumph Treatment Services. A recent study shows six out of the nine deadliest mass shootings in...
nbcrightnow.com
3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. 2:34 p.m. Yakima Police are responding to an incident on 11th and Pendleton with an individual who may be connected to the shootings in Yakima this morning. As Police responded to the area the individual reported suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The condition of the suspect is...
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
KIMA TV
Court documents reveal names, details about Circle K shooting victims
YAKIMA, Wash. -- KIMA has learned the identities of the three victims in the Circle K shooting early Tuesday morning. 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett was shot and killed in his car next to a gas pump and sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Officials attempted first-aid, but quickly learned...
ifiberone.com
Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park
WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
