New trial date set for woman accused of killing 3 family members in I-75 wrong-way crash

YAHOO!
Anderson man sentenced to 24 years on drug charges
Jan. 26—ANDERSON — An Anderson man in possession of 300 grams of fentanyl has been sentenced to prison for 24 years. Jerrod King, 32, Anderson was sentenced Thursday by Madison Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley as part of a plea agreement. King entered pleas of guilty to felony...
New trial date set for driver in St. Patrick’s Day triple fatal wrong-way crash
DAYTON — The trial for the driver charged in a triple fatal wrong-way crash on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 has a new start date. The trials for Abby Michaels, 24, will now start on June 5, 2023, according to records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Monday. Michaels’ trial was originally supposed to begin in February 2022.
YAHOO!
Judge calls Darke County sheriff 'social media influencer,' moves 2 homicide cases
Jan. 26—Suspects in two separate murder investigations in Darke County had their cases transferred to different courts after concerns that a social media post by the Darke County sheriff could result in unfair trials. However, the Darke County sheriff and prosecutor's office disagree with the court ruling and expressed...
Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges
CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
WLWT 5
Middletown man involved in shootout with police sentenced to more than 50 years in prison
LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man who got into a shootout with police in Turtlecreek Township in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 56 years to 61-and-a-half years in prison. Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty following a jury trial of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
Police chase ends in fiery crash; 7 sent to hospital
According to the Huber Heights Police Division, Huber Heights officers were notified of a stolen white BMW sedan that had fled the scene after ramming another vehicle in Harrison Township.
7 people, including police officer injured in 2 separate crashes in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Seven people were injured, including an officer after two separate serious crashes in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Huber Heights, police were notified by Harrison Township deputies that a white BMW that was reported stolen out of Clark County had fled from them and rammed a car in the process.
UPDATE: Suspect in early morning home invasion captured, sheriff’s office says
BATH TWP. — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an early morning home invasion, identified as Raymond J. Martin, has been captured. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a home invasion.
Police seek public’s help to ID’d man wanted in string of Springfield business thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected in recent thefts at an area business. The man pictured is a person of interest in recent thefts on Bechtle Avenue that happened on January 18 and January 23, a Springfield police spokesperson said in a social media post.
YAHOO!
ID released of man who died after Fairfield Twp. Canal Road incident
Jan. 24—A 42-year-old man died after an incident Saturday on Canal Road in Fairfield Twp., according to the Butler County Coroner's office and police. David Snider, of Canal Road, died because of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
wnewsj.com
17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat
WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court
Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
Fox 19
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner. In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved...
wnewsj.com
Cincinnati man sentenced to prison in shooting death
WILMINGTON — A Cincinnati man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of a Chillicothe teen and causing injury to a minor. Ravae Cook, 25, reached an agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony) and felonious assault (second-degree felony) on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Ohio BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy Matthew Yates
Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot.
WLWT 5
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off...
