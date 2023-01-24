New trial date set for woman accused of killing 3 family members in I-75 wrong-way crash

LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man who got into a shootout with police in Turtlecreek Township in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 56 years to 61-and-a-half years in prison. Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty following a jury trial of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO