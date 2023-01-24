Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 26. He discussed economic development progress, disaster recovery, inclement weather and more. Economic Development. The governor highlighted five economic development projects that are expected to create nearly 320 jobs and that represent more than $360...
wymt.com
Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew, a faith-based nonprofit from Michigan, will be heading to Pike and Floyd Counties in early February to perform an unmet needs assessment. “We gather those needs and then we prioritize those needs and we put them in a database that we can hand...
wymt.com
‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022. ”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.
wdrb.com
WTVQ
Governor Andy Beshear responds to incident at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the focus remains on the Department of Juvenile Justice, Governor Andy Beshear giving an update on the status of the proposed changes he announced last week. “We’ve acted and we will continue to act, we will continue to take steps to make this into...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
wymt.com
Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook. Middleton was 56. Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton,...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
lanereport.com
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
WTVQ
Former Ky. state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the police armory. A federal judge sentenced 58-year-old Michael Crawford on Wednesday. He was convicted on one count of defrauding the government. The investigation...
wymt.com
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
wymt.com
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night. KSP has not released many details about the case. Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken...
Nearly $4 million announced for clean water projects in Pike County
A State funded program will provide more people in eastern Kentucky better access to clean drinking water.
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
