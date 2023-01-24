ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Deputies investigating fatal Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man was killed and two others were injured after two trucks collided Saturday night. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, of Lakeland, was traveling east on New Tampa Highway near the Polk Parkway around 11:55 p.m. as a Chevy truck driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was traveling westbound.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed in a crash Saturday. A motorcycle crashed just before 2 a.m. near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Cypress Gardens Road. Deputies said the motorcycle hit a curb while traveling at a high speed and struck a...
POLK COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway. Hannah Smith, 15, was last seen in the 700-block of 16th Street E. on Jan. 22. She is five-feet tall, 100 lbs., with brown/red hair and blue eyes. She was last...
