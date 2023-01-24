Read full article on original website
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Police: 13-year-old hit, killed by motorcyle while crossing street in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 13-year-old was hit and killed by a motorcycle while crossing the street in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning, according to the police. The motorcycle was going southbound on 28th Street North around 12:35 a.m. when it hit the boy near 110th Avenue North, St. Petersburg police said in a statement.
Deputies investigating fatal Lakeland crash
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man was killed and two others were injured after two trucks collided Saturday night. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, of Lakeland, was traveling east on New Tampa Highway near the Polk Parkway around 11:55 p.m. as a Chevy truck driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was traveling westbound.
PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
Local reaction to the video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols
The video shocked the nation, sparking protests in several U.S. cities. And now, local activists are speaking up.
Deputies: Pinellas County residents receiving scam call from "sergeant" about having outstanding warrant
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Pinellas County, local authorities want you to be on the lookout for a suspicious phone call. A person is calling people and telling them that they have an outstanding warrant, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday.
‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A newborn baby was found, wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill in Polk County, deputies said. According to a news release, early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mulberry after someone reported hearing a baby crying outside. At...
Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
Man arrested after shining laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he shined a laser at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter. Pinellas County deputies said their helicopter was over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South when a green laser lighting device was shined at the helicopter multiple times. Deputies said the […]
Man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed in a crash Saturday. A motorcycle crashed just before 2 a.m. near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Cypress Gardens Road. Deputies said the motorcycle hit a curb while traveling at a high speed and struck a...
Winter Haven man killed after crashing motorcycle into Florida credit union sign
A Winter Haven man has died following a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
7 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County
Seven people were arrested in an unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County this week, the sheriff's office said.
Polk Sheriff says crying baby — abandoned in woods — helped save her own life
Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a baby crying outside early on Saturday, January 28. They found an abandoned newborn girl near Mulberry.
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
Two teens arrested after trespassing on Port Charlotte High School campus
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two teens were arrested after they were caught trespassing by a teacher on the Port Charlotte High School campus Wednesday. The teacher caught the pair walking across the baseball field and into the gymnasium, where they were let inside by an unknown student. He quickly caught up to the individuals and followed them inside.
Charlotte County crash on I-75
The crash took place on I-75 near mile marker 153. The crash remains under investigation. One driver has serious injuries.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway. Hannah Smith, 15, was last seen in the 700-block of 16th Street E. on Jan. 22. She is five-feet tall, 100 lbs., with brown/red hair and blue eyes. She was last...
