Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenGreenville, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
SHS holds 93rd National Honor Society induction
SIDNEY – Sidney High School ushered in 25 new junior members and five new senior members to the National Honor Society during the 93rd annual induction ceremony on Jan. 23. To qualify for the National Honor Society, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better, provide service and leadership in both the school and community, and be honest, responsible, fair, courteous, tolerant, and cooperative.
Sidney Daily News
Midmark announces 2023 technical scholarships
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Sidney Daily News
Outstanding Senior Citizen Award nominations now open
DAYTON — Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2023 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in their region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered.
Sidney Daily News
Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic
DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Sidney Daily News
Scout upgrades large lighted rosary
FORT LORAMIE – Ashton Wray, a 16-year-old Life Scout in Troop 355, recently completed a project towards earning his Eagle Scout rank. His project was to upgrade the large lighted rosary at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie. The rosary, originally built in 1946, is 90 feet tall...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Cox receives recognition
CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee discusses fees and penalties
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – discussed fees and penalties and heard a presentation from Downing Community Advisors at a meeting on Jan. 24. The staff presented...
Sidney Daily News
Land Bank approves Wagner lot replat
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) approved a contract with Choice One Engineering regarding the Wagner property at a meeting on Jan. 17. Choice One Engineering will replat the property down to one lot and vacate the alleys for a maximum of $5,500. Land Bank representatives have been meeting with Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth biweekly and have identified issues such as the structure encroaching on CSX property; identifying and abating asbestos; and removing parked vehicles from the property. The bidding process for the demolition phase will begin soon.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
SNAP program changes
SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Sidney Daily News
Friday fun at the Senior Center
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Trivia Night on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better. There will be light refreshments available and prizes given out to the top three teams. Teams will consist of four to six people per table.
Sidney Daily News
Zoning Board of Appeals approves two variance requests
SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two variance requests during a meeting on Jan. 17. Cindy Helman of Piper Visions, LLC/WiseBridge Wealth Management, LLC requested a variance to the streetscaping requirements to reduce the required street trees from three to zero for the WiseBridge office on West Russell Road. The staff said properties in the vicinity of WiseBridge currently have no street trees either and if the required trees were planted, they would interfere with water lines and obscure access to a fire hydrant. If the trees were planted on another portion of the property, they would interfere with a utility pole and wires. Widening Russell Road could also be a factor in the future and the trees would have to be removed during that time.
Sidney Daily News
LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
Planning Commission amends zoning code
SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a zoning code amendment pertaining to historical and educational signs at a meeting on Jan. 17. After the staff reviewed the proposed downtown wall mural designs from the Shelby County Historical Society, they determined that the designs meet the definition of a sign in the zoning code because several of them include historical information. The staff proposed adding an exemption to the sign section of the zoning code to read, “historic or educational signs affixed to a building wall or window area which do not include a commercial message, logo, or trademark, do not include information concerning a current or future event, and do not contain any property identification message.”
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The survey corps that has been surveying the proposed line of the Miami River and Belt railroad commenced running a line from Minster to Piqua today. With conditions in Havana reported at fever pitch, the U.S. battleship “Maine” was ordered into the Havana harbor today.
Sidney Daily News
Compensation Commission approves salary increases
SIDNEY – The Sidney Compensation Commission approved increases to salaries for the mayor and council members during a meeting on Jan. 18. Effective Dec. 1, 2023, the salary for the mayor will be $6,100 per year and the salary for council members will be $5,000 per year. At the 2021 meeting, the commission approved a mayor’s salary of $5,900 per year and council members’ salaries of $4,800 per year, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
Sidney Daily News
Meeting rescheduled
SIDNEY — The Jan. 25 Shelby County Regional Planning Commission meeting will be re-scheduled due to the expected winter storm warning that is in effect until Wednesday evening. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES to carry games of top-ranked teams
ScoresBroadcast.com will carry three high school basketball games Friday night and Saturday, featuring two state-ranked boys teams and a state-ranked girls squad. The 15-1 Russia Raiders, fourth in this week’s Division IV AP state poll, play home to the 7-10 Anna Rockets on Friday. Russia is 8-1 in the Shelby County Athletic League, one-half game behind Jackson Center. Anna is 2-6 in league play.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to new police chief
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
Comments / 0