SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two variance requests during a meeting on Jan. 17. Cindy Helman of Piper Visions, LLC/WiseBridge Wealth Management, LLC requested a variance to the streetscaping requirements to reduce the required street trees from three to zero for the WiseBridge office on West Russell Road. The staff said properties in the vicinity of WiseBridge currently have no street trees either and if the required trees were planted, they would interfere with water lines and obscure access to a fire hydrant. If the trees were planted on another portion of the property, they would interfere with a utility pole and wires. Widening Russell Road could also be a factor in the future and the trees would have to be removed during that time.

