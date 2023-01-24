ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

KMZU

Pettis County Commission meet Monday

SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meet in regular session Monday, January 30. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. commission attend the weekly staff meeting. At 10:00 a.m., Chief Juvenile Officer Kindra Harms discusses security at the juvenile office and courthouse. Concluding the meeting at 11:00 a.m., purchase order approval.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two arrested on drug charges in Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A two-month long drug investigation results in the arrest of two suspects during a coordinated traffic stop in Sedalia. Reportedly arrested is Bradley J. Markell, 25, of Sedalia, on charges of 2nd degree trafficking, two counts delivery of a controlled substance, drug possession, and a previous burglary arrest warrant with a $50,000 bond. Additionally, Brandy M. Holt, 44, of Alabama, faces 2nd degree trafficking, two counts delivery of a controlled substance, and drug possession charges.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

James Daniel “Jim” Rippy

James Daniel “Jim” Rippy, 75, of Richmond, MO passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Wednesday, January 25th, surrounded by the two things he loved the most: his family and his flag. James Daniel Rippy was born on February 4, 1947, to James Mitchell Rippy...
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Dorothy Fern Kraatz

Dorothy Fern Kraatz passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at New Haven Nursing Home in Odessa, MO following a long illness. She was born on May 18, 1944, in Platte County, MO, the daughter of Hugh Brown and Doshia Lane of Wellington, MO. She married Calvin Dunn on June 29, 1962. They were divorced in 1973. She married secondly, Harold Edward Kraatz on June 6, 1982, in Oklahoma.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Marcile Annette Ehlers

Marcile Annette Ehlers, 94, of Corder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31st at 10:30 am at the church. She will be buried at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corder. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Lions Eye Research. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.
CORDER, MO
KMZU

Patrick Vincent Mallinger

Lexington resident, 60 year old Patrick Vincent Mallinger, died January 17th. Arrangements by Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home.
LEXINGTON, MO

