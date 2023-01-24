Marcile Annette Ehlers, 94, of Corder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31st at 10:30 am at the church. She will be buried at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corder. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Lions Eye Research. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.

CORDER, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO