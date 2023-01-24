MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.” He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”

