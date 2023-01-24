Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Related
Fire chief asks Montclair council for 13 more firefighters
Citing a need to boost the Montclair Fire Department’s ranks to pre-pandemic numbers, Chief John Herrmann came before the Township Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, with a request to increase the department’s budget by more than 17 percent. The chief’s call for the hiring of 13 additional...
Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo
MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.” He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”
Montclair record shop’s ready to rock (Robin’s Nest)
I'm back exploring our town again, and I hope that you missed me as much as I missed you. There are so many interesting businesses and people to discover and share with you. It's been said that everything old is new again, and Almost Ready Records proves this to be true. Harry Howes opened his store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, and business has been booming ever since. That date is designated as one of two Record Store Days, the other of which comes on April 15, when customers can find exclusive record label releases and special promotions.
AAPI Montclair will joyfully mark the Lunar New Year this Saturday
AAPI Montclair’s second annual Lunar New Year celebration will grace the grounds of the Montclair Art Museum on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian cultures and commemorates the start of the new year on the Lunar calendar. 2023 is known as the Year of the Rabbit, which is thought to be the luckiest animal in the Chinese zodiac and is expected to bring prosperity, abundance and fertility.
Montclair taxpayers to save $5M on school district’s referendum work
Montclair taxpayers will pay $5 million less than expected for the first phase of the school district's $187.7 million project to repair and upgrade the schools, district officials said Monday. The district projected an annual interest rate of 4.2% for its first bond issue for the project, totaling $70 million....
Livingston Parents Address Racist Incidents Reported at Public Schools
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston parents Navana and Eric Porter recently attended a Livingston Board of Education (LBOE) meeting to address the use of racially charged language within the schools, sharing that racial slurs have been repeatedly directed at their son over the last five years at both Heritage Middle School and Livingston High School (LHS). In describing these incidents, they also noted that they have heard the same racial slur used in songs played during LHS sporting events as well as in posts on social media, adding that the use of the word often “rolls off the tongue” after being heard...
jcitytimes.com
Cousin Starts GoFundMe Page for Daughter of Slain Educator
The cousin of a teacher gunned down this week has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the daughter of the slain educator. According to radio reports and the Hudson County prosecutor, on Tuesday morning Lucas Cooper, 39, shot Temara King following an argument overheard by their daughter, 14-year-old Alaysia King. Her mother was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she died a short time later. Cooper fled to Pennsylvania where he was arrested the same day.
34th annual MLK Scholarship fund breakfast ‘like a homecoming’
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, which raises money for college-bound seniors at Montclair High School, held its 34th annual breakfast on Jan. 16 at the George Inness Annex. Representatives from township government, organizations, the school board, the Montclair Police Department and the Fire Department were all present...
insidernj.com
32BJ SEIU and Allies Head to Trenton to Demand Passage of Worker Retention Bill
Today, January 26, 32BJ SEIU members, officers, building service workers, elected officials, and allies will head to Trenton for a day of advocacy and action demanding the immediate passage of the Worker Retention Law. The day of action will feature the delivery of 3,000 postcards to the New Jersey State...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Police Department Announces Citizen’s Police Academy
Law enforcement is a hot topic; whether on TV or in the news, policing is an essential subject of discussion in our society. However, because this can be such a divisive issue, many communities feel a sense of tension when interacting with their community’s law enforcement. To connect with our city’s residents and provide citizens with a clearer picture of the work police do in our communities, the Trenton Police Department has announced this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.
ucnj.org
Two Legends…One Unforgettable Night
“Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud” is presented free to the public by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway. In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience the words and music of two cultural legends whose art interweaves across centuries and continents, in a live performance of Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center, at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway.
Montclair council holds off action on Stafford
Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
insidernj.com
Who Should Succeed Senator Sandra Cunningham?
The expected retirement of state Senator Sandra Cunningham has created a political kerfuffle in LD31. In LD-31, there is increasing speculation that veteran incumbent state Senator Sandy Cunningham (pictured, above) will not pursue reelection. Sources say John Minella, aide to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, would likely fill the vacancy, with Commissioner Bill O’Dea slated as a longer-term replacement.
insidernj.com
DeGise Pleads Guilty, Receives Fine, Suspended License
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. In addition, her driver’s license will be suspended for a year. DeGise (pictured above in a photo by Al Sullivan) made her first — and possibly only — court appearance today in Essex County, in connection with last summer’s hit-and-run with a bicyclist.
New Jersey lawmakers advance bill to crack down on so-called loud ‘boom parties’
A new bill moving forward in Trenton is looking to put an end to so-called “boom parties” that are causing a nuisance for residents of the state.
jerseydigs.com
Award-Winning Cookie Concept Chip City Now Open in Newark, Hoboken Coming Soon
Chip City, an award-winning NYC cookie concept, is now open in Newark, marking the beginning of its expansion into New Jersey. This is the brand’s first New Jersey location, with additional spots in Hoboken and Ridgefield opening in February. The Newark Chip City location is situated at One Gateway...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Business Administrator John Metro Receives National Recognition
Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Mayor Fulop Announces Jersey City’s Youngest Business Administrator Earns Top National Honor among Local Governments Nationwide. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Jersey City’s Business Administrator, John Metro, is recognized as one of the nation’s top professionals in local government, attributed to his commitment to the community and outstanding work in public service. For the second consecutive year, Metro is being awarded a coveted spot as one of the Top 100 Local Government Influencers by the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL), a competitive annual list highlighting the top echelon of employees at all levels of government.
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
New Jersey attorney general announces anti-human trafficking initiative in Trenton
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the formation of a unit inside the division of criminal justice to specifically target human trafficking crimes.
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
774
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0