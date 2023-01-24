It was raining hard the other night. Harder than it has in a long time. Harder than getting a Dirk Diggler reference past C/D's editors and into this introduction, in fact. Pools of standing water multiplied as I made my way north along Manhattan's FDR Drive, leaving the big city and heading back to my home, 26 miles north, along the western shores of the mineral-rich Hudson River. Happily, the role of trusty steed for the night's mighty deluge was being played by a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL S-AWC (sticker price: $50,880). Handy, too, as successive waves of rainwater had nowhere to go on a roadway almost as legendary for its poor drainage as for its treacherous potholes. They made the Outlander's all-wheel drive and high-riding ways seem less superfluous than such things sometimes do.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO