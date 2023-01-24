ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

385,000 Ford Explorers, Lincoln SUVs Recalled for Faulty Backup Camera

Ford is recalling 382,759 SUVs because their backup cameras could malfunction, preventing the image from showing. Included are 2020 through 2023 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator and the 2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair. Ford says the problem affects the 360-degree camera system, not the standard rearview camera, and...
CAR AND DRIVER

BMW Gets Ready to Test Solid-State Batteries for EVs

BMW and battery developer Solid Power expand plans to collaborate on solid-state battery technology, with plans to begin testing vehicles will these cells in 2023. The automaker is preparing to build a prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Germany to test solid-state battery production. BMW says...
CAR AND DRIVER

My Hurricane Adventure in a Mitsubishi Outlander Was Revelatory

It was raining hard the other night. Harder than it has in a long time. Harder than getting a Dirk Diggler reference past C/D's editors and into this introduction, in fact. Pools of standing water multiplied as I made my way north along Manhattan's FDR Drive, leaving the big city and heading back to my home, 26 miles north, along the western shores of the mineral-rich Hudson River. Happily, the role of trusty steed for the night's mighty deluge was being played by a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL S-AWC (sticker price: $50,880). Handy, too, as successive waves of rainwater had nowhere to go on a roadway almost as legendary for its poor drainage as for its treacherous potholes. They made the Outlander's all-wheel drive and high-riding ways seem less superfluous than such things sometimes do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy