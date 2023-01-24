Read full article on original website
Kia and Hyundai under Fire from Cities, Insurers over Too Easily Stolen Vehicles
Kia and Hyundai are the defendants in a new lawsuit with the City of Seattle, which filed a complaint in federal court against the companies for failing to install adequate anti-theft technology in some of their cars. Cities across the U.S. have seen a sharp rise in the number of...
385,000 Ford Explorers, Lincoln SUVs Recalled for Faulty Backup Camera
Ford is recalling 382,759 SUVs because their backup cameras could malfunction, preventing the image from showing. Included are 2020 through 2023 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator and the 2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair. Ford says the problem affects the 360-degree camera system, not the standard rearview camera, and...
Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022
TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, it said on Monday, defending its title as the world's top-selling automaker for a third straight year.
BMW Gets Ready to Test Solid-State Batteries for EVs
BMW and battery developer Solid Power expand plans to collaborate on solid-state battery technology, with plans to begin testing vehicles will these cells in 2023. The automaker is preparing to build a prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Germany to test solid-state battery production. BMW says...
My Hurricane Adventure in a Mitsubishi Outlander Was Revelatory
It was raining hard the other night. Harder than it has in a long time. Harder than getting a Dirk Diggler reference past C/D's editors and into this introduction, in fact. Pools of standing water multiplied as I made my way north along Manhattan's FDR Drive, leaving the big city and heading back to my home, 26 miles north, along the western shores of the mineral-rich Hudson River. Happily, the role of trusty steed for the night's mighty deluge was being played by a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL S-AWC (sticker price: $50,880). Handy, too, as successive waves of rainwater had nowhere to go on a roadway almost as legendary for its poor drainage as for its treacherous potholes. They made the Outlander's all-wheel drive and high-riding ways seem less superfluous than such things sometimes do.
