McDonald's president who made $7.4 million last year says proposal to pay fast-food workers $22 an hour is 'costly and job-destroying'
McDonald's president calls AB 257, or the FAST Act, 'costly and job-destroying.' A coalition led by chains like McDonald's has secured a referendum vote in November 2024.
