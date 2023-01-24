NC State investigating death of first-year student found in dorm room

A North Carolina college student was found dead over the weekend in a campus residence hall — and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

First-year North Carolina State University engineering student Adam Fawcett, 19, was found dead in his Wood Hall dorm room on the Raleigh campus, CBS 17 reported Tuesday .

NC State spokesperson Lauren Barker told the outlet the school was probing the case as an unintended death.

No further details were released about his cause of death.

Barker said a drop-in counseling session was held Monday night for Fawcett’s acquaintances. She said similar sessions would continue in the coming days.

According to his LinkedIn , Fawcett was pursuing a BS in computer science after graduating from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics last spring.

JANAZA @ IAR today after asr 3:30pm (Tue. 1/24) for Adam Fawcett.



It is unclear when exactly Fawcett’s body was found, but a janaza prayer alert shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon listed his date of death as Sunday, Jan. 22.

The announcement also said a prayer service for Fawcett would be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Islamic Center of Raleigh.

Campus police did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.