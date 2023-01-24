ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State investigating death of first-year student found in dorm room

By Olivia Land
New York Post
 2 days ago

A North Carolina college student was found dead over the weekend in a campus residence hall — and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

First-year North Carolina State University engineering student Adam Fawcett, 19, was found dead in his Wood Hall dorm room on the Raleigh campus, CBS 17 reported Tuesday .

NC State spokesperson Lauren Barker told the outlet the school was probing the case as an unintended death.

North Carolina State University in Raleigh is investigating the on-campus death of a student.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

No further details were released about his cause of death.

Barker said a drop-in counseling session was held Monday night for Fawcett’s acquaintances. She said similar sessions would continue in the coming days.

According to his LinkedIn , Fawcett was pursuing a BS in computer science after graduating from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics last spring.

Adam Fawcett was a freshman pursuing a BS in computer science.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

JANAZA @ IAR today after asr 3:30pm (Tue. 1/24) for Adam Fawcett.

Say, "Surely we belong to Allah, and to Him shall we return." {2:156} pic.twitter.com/y5imAQFimO

— Janaza Alert RDU (@JanazaAlerts) January 24, 2023

It is unclear when exactly Fawcett’s body was found, but a janaza prayer alert shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon listed his date of death as Sunday, Jan. 22.

The announcement also said a prayer service for Fawcett would be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Islamic Center of Raleigh.

Campus police did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.

