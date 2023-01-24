ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Six rioters slapped with domestic terrorism charges following violent Atlanta protests

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxbPE_0kPmKTQH00

Six people have been charged with domestic terrorism following the violent anti-cop protests in downtown Atlanta on Saturday — with cops revealing that all but one are from out of state.

Demonstrators had gathered to protest a proposed public safety training center — dubbed “Cop City” — and the fatal police shooting of an environmental activist .

However, the demonstrations quickly grew violent, with angry rioters smashing windows and torching a police car.

Each of the suspects, who range in age from 20 to 37, faces four misdemeanor charges and four felony charges.

They have been identified as Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson, 22, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Ga.; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Mich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLiuG_0kPmKTQH00
(Clockwise from top left) Nadja Geier, Madeleine Feola, Ivan Ferguson, Francis Carrol, Graham Evatt and Emily Murphy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UUHU_0kPmKTQH00
All six suspects have been charged with four misdemeanors and four felonies.
REUTERS

The unruly group was charged with second-degree criminal damage, first-degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism — all felonies.

The misdemeanor charges include rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the charges and that most people arrested came to Atlanta from out of state.

“Only one perpetrator arrested during Saturday’s riot is from Georgia. None of those arrested during last week’s operation are from Georgia,” he wrote . “Law enforcement demonstrated how quickly we shut down those trying to import violence from other states, and we’ll continue to do so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g3Yv_0kPmKTQH00
A law enforcement vehicle burns during demonstrations related to the death of Manuel Teran.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uzdy_0kPmKTQH00
Saturday’s destructive gathering followed the fatal police shooting of an activist who had been protesting against the construction of a new public safety training center.
REUTERS

The protests followed the fatal police shooting of environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. The 26-year-old advocate was shot and killed last week by Georgia State Patrol troopers who were trying to clear demonstrators from the site of the public safety training center.

Teran had been asked to move out of the woods Wednesday morning but shot at the troopers, wounding one patrol officer. Law enforcement returned fire and fatally shot Teran.

Following Teran’s death, angry and destructive protests have swept across the city. An enraged crowd took to the streets Saturday, smashing car windows and damaging several businesses.

While the protests began peacefully, amid the chaos some rogue participants smashed property and set a cop car aflame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsgIP_0kPmKTQH00
While most protesters remained peaceful, the six wreaked havoc, destroying businesses and setting a cop car on fire.
REUTERS

“They had explosives. They burned down a police car, they broke windows at businesses. And so our police department, along with our state and federal partners, took swift action within two blocks and brought that situation under control,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday on “Face the Nation” during a discussion with a panel of mayors.

“Most of them traveled into our city to wreak havoc. And so, we love to support people when they’re doing right, peaceful protest is part of the American — our freedoms, but when you are violent, we will make sure that you get held accountable.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 27, 2023

The Issue: Six people arrested in Atlanta during a riot after a man was shot by Georgia police. It is quite despicable to see the carnage these rioters leave behind (“Terror raps in Atl. riot,” Jan. 25). They trash neighborhoods and small businesses, assault police and then go home to mommy and daddy and their estates. Here’s a novel idea: Maybe they should donate money to schools and hospitals in the neighborhoods that they destroy. Just a suggestion. J.J. Levine Miami Beach, Fla. People have short memories. Let me help you to remember: Democrats encouraged their supporters to break the law all through the summer...
ATLANTA, GA
them.us

Queer Environmental Activist Tortuguita Shot and Killed by Atlanta Police

Amid the ongoing fight to defend Atlanta’s South River Forest from the construction of a law enforcement training village, a beloved queer community organizer, Tortuguita, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday. In August 2021, Atlanta’s government announced the construction of an 85-acre police training facility in the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist

ATLANTA (AP) — A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed by authorities this week after officials said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering large glass windows. They then lit a police cruiser on fire, smashed more windows and vandalized walls with anti-police graffiti as stunned tourists scattered. The violent protesters were a subsection of hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered and marched up Atlanta’s famed Peachtree Street to mourn the death of the protester, a nonbinary person who went by the name Tortuguita and used they/it pronouns. Tortuguita was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared a small group of protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training center that activists have dubbed “Cop City.”
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy