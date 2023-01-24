Read full article on original website
Hypebae
If AirPods Max Were a Crocs Clog, This Is What They Would Look Like
Hybridity continues to be put first in fashion and each season it’s bringing more and more striking silhouettes that cause a stir. Taking things one step further, designer Offgod has unveiled a Crocs Pollex Clog altered Airpods Max attachments commissioned by Salehe Bembury himself. The sculpture was intentionally crafted...
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Hypebae
Watch Rita Ora Channel Her Inner Bride in the Star-Studded Music Video for "You Only Love Me"
Rita Ora has finally dropped the highly anticipated single “You Only Love Me” along with the accompanying music video, which features some of your favorite stars. The music video reflects certain aspects of Ora’s personal life. “With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” she said in a statement. “Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music — the journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”
Hypebae
Millie Savage Jewelry Has All the Cosmic Cowgirls Covered
Eponymous jewelry label, Millie Savage, has unveiled a campaign full of glitter, color, high-end crystals and cowboy hats, hard not to feel energized by. Just in time for Valentine’s Day (or to lift the winter blues), the range offers ethically sourced and high-end unique pieces that instantly make any look bling.
Hypebae
Creating JT's Experimental Lip is Easier Than You Think
JT, one of two members of the City Girls, was seen playing up her luscious pout at Mugler‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Couture Week. The ombre lip was created by makeup artist Sophia Sinot, and is one of the first experiential looks we’ve seen the rapper in, but we’re hoping it isn’t the last.
Hypebae
People Are Getting Injured in Netflix's 'Squid Game' Reality Show
In case you forgot, Netflix is launching a reality competition show inspired by its hit K-drama series Squid Game, and it seems like people are getting hurt in some of the games. Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the 10-episode show is based on the childhood games in the original series...
Hypebae
Celeb-Approved Eyewear Label Lexxola Introduces the Lulu Sunglasses
Lexxola, the London-based eyewear brand loved by celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Chamberlain, has dropped its latest sunglasses dubbed the Lulu. Arriving in four colorways, the frames are crafted with glossy bio acetate along with dyed lenses offering 100% UVA and UVB protection. The...
Hypebae
When Did We All Jump on the "Anti-Beauty" Cult Train?
As far as I can remember, when beauty brands came out with new makeup, skincare or haircare products, secretly, beauty enthusiasts would give their usage experiences behind closed doors or take to the virtual world behind a burner page to rip the brands to shreds. Now, due to the “influencer,” there is space to share opinions on popular platforms from TikTok, Instagram and even Twitter — quickly increasing the “anti-beauty” trend.
