Monmouth County, NJ

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
New Jersey Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

Not much has changed since last week, except now we’re a week closer to spring. That may be small consolation for those itching to go fishing but that’s life. In the meantime, there’s still some blackfish being caught, white perch in the rivers and panfish, bass and pickerel in ponds and lakes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Stop the Noise – NJ Moves to Ban Boom Cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
CLIFTON, NJ
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
