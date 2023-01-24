Read full article on original website
Inmate Charged in Drug Death of Rochester Woman Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate accused of selling a Rochester woman the drugs that led to her overdose death made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday morning. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Sean Alexander with third-degree murder last October after an investigation found he allegedly...
Austin Woman Admits to Murder Charges For 2 Overdose Deaths
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman has admitted to murder charges stemming from two fatal drug overdoses in Austin last year. 43-year-old Yashica Thomas entered guilty pleas today in Mower County Court to two counts of third-degree murder through a plea deal. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed four felony drug charges connected to a drug raid at a residence near an Austin park last August.
Guilty Plea From Red Wing Woman Accused of Killing 2 Newborns
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing area woman has entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the deaths of two newborn children found dead in the Mississippi River. . 50-year-old Jennifer Matter admitted to the charge today in Goodhue County Court. The Goodhue...
Why this Rochester Woman Blows Bubbles Outside her Home Every Day
It can be very easy to go down a rabbit hole, to only see the negative things going on in your life, the world, etc. But that's when we need to take a lesson from an 89-year-old Rochester, MN woman named Phyllis. She can be seen outside of her senior living community every day blowing bubbles! But why?
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
Driver Injured Following Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Arkansas man was hospitalized following a rollover crash along I-90 in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. State Troopers responded to the wreck at 8:45 p.m. The crash occurred about a mile southwest of the High Forest Interchange. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jamario Love, was...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
New Spin Bicycle Shop Opening Second Location in Rochester
A massive building on Broadway Ave. in Rochester, Minnesota will soon be home to the second location for one of Rochester's newest bike shops, New Spin Bicycle Shop. New Spin Bicycle Shop Opening Second Location in Rochester at the Bryk On Broadway. I've been watching the new Bryk on Broadway...
Everything You Need to Know About Popular Social-ICE Event in Rochester
Finally, after two years, one of the biggest, outdoor parties in Southeast Minnesota is coming back. Social-ICE is downtown Rochester's iconic ice festival and is one party that you won't want to miss. Thankfully, you don't have to wait too long because it is back on the schedule in February.
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
