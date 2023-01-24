ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ULM professor, Cliff Tresner, receives residency and grant award

By Latrisha Parker
 2 days ago
MONROE, La . (KTVE/KARD) — Cliff Tresner, an Associate Professor of Art at the University of Louisiana Monroe, was approved for a three-week residency at the esteemed Vermont Studio Center that will begin in May 2023. After reviewing his artwork, a jury panel selected Mr. Tresner from a very competitive group of candidates and he was granted an award of $6,750.

During my time at Vermont Studio Center I hope to continue exploring the nuances between the interplay of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art forms as I continue to reference a broad array of contemporary and historical concerns from Neoclassical sculpture, through Modernism, to cartooning, and pop culture

Cliff Tresner, an Associate Professor of Art at ULM

