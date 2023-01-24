ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Long Branch Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man from Long Branch has been indicted in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, authorities said. Donte Gibson is charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, West Long...
105.7 The Hawk

NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Jersey Shore Online

Daily Voice

East Brunswick Man Killed In Condo Fire

A man was killed overnight in a fire in East Brunswick, authorities said. The man was found unresponsive inside a condominium on Lake Avenue after police and firefighters arrived at 4:24 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, East Brunswick police said. All three fire districts responded. First responders worked quickly to extinguish...
Daily Voice

Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
105.7 The Hawk

