Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox44news.com
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency benefits that have helped boost payments to SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to end soon, leaving families with less money and high grocery prices. SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, used to be called the Food Stamp Program. For...
fox44news.com
MCC blocks TikTok usage on campus networks, devices
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College has blocked access to TikTok on all College networks and College-owned devices. This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive banning TikTok for all state agencies – and also following suit with other Texas community colleges and four-year colleges and universities. The College says it is also doing this to protect the security of its information, network and critical infrastructure.
fox44news.com
Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows...
fox44news.com
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?. Lawn Starter recently released a report on 2023’s dirtiest cities in...
fox44news.com
2 Texas teacher groups rally behind $15K pay raise legislation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the filing of a state bill aimed at increasing teacher salaries across Texas, two teacher organizations have come out in support of the measure. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, presented the proposed legislation Tuesday, where he was joined by at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. The bill proposes an increase on teacher salaries by $15,000, in a measure he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history.
fox44news.com
Lawmaker proposes $15K pay raise for Texas teachers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Democratic state lawmaker is bringing forward a plan to increase teacher salaries by $15,000, a proposal he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, unveiled this legislation Tuesday alongside at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. He said the state should spend part of its record budget surplus on this effort, though it’s unclear how Texas Republican leaders will support it.
fox44news.com
Rochelle Garza named president of Texas Civil Rights Project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rochelle Garza on Thursday was announced as president of the Texas Civil Rights Project. Garza is a fifth-generation Tejana and civil rights attorney from Brownsville. In 2022, she was also the Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general. James Nortey, chairman of the TCRP Board, said...
fox44news.com
Disaster Declaration issued for Southeast Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. These storms caused damage to homes and businesses earlier this week, according to the Office of the Governor. The disaster declaration, which includes Harris and Orange counties, will further support the State of Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage sustained due to tornadic activity in Pasadena, Deer Par, and neighboring Southeast Texas communities. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
fox44news.com
A&M’s online bachelor’s programs rank first in Texas
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Online Programs rankings place Texas A&M University at #4 nationally for its online bachelor’s programs – and #1 in Texas. This comes as its online graduate programs rank among the nation’s Top 10...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to give to the individuals experiencing homelessness that they will speak with tomorrow.
fox44news.com
FBI warns Texans of romance scammers before Valentine’s Day
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With Valentine’s Day just weeks away, the FBI warns those looking for love of romance scammers online. According to the FBI, a romance scam typically occurs when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. Scammers then...
fox44news.com
Cedar Fever Stirs Allergies in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) — Known to populate here in Central Texas, Cedar Fever is a pollen from the mountain Cedar Tree. It typically stirs up allergies caused by cedar pollen, impacting parts of the sinuses. Experts start to see the spread prevalent in late November with peak dates in January.
fox44news.com
Academy ISD announces new head football coach
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Academy Independent School District has announced the next head football coach of the Bumblebees. The district said on Tuesday morning that Coach Mark Mullins has 25 years of coaching experience, and has served as Academy’s Offensive Coordinator for the past season. Mullins was the Assistant Head Football Coach at Gatesville High School, where they were Bi-District Finalists in 2020 and 2021.
