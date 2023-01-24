AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. These storms caused damage to homes and businesses earlier this week, according to the Office of the Governor. The disaster declaration, which includes Harris and Orange counties, will further support the State of Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage sustained due to tornadic activity in Pasadena, Deer Par, and neighboring Southeast Texas communities. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.

