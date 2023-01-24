ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
15 NJ Spots Perfect For Your Next Date Night

1. Dullboy – Jersey City, NJ. This lively, dim-lit cocktail bar is the perfect date night spot. The menu is dotted with an array of shareable plates, small bites, natural wines and complete with a cocktail list curated by their expert bartenders. On Sundays, they serve large-format punch. What’s...
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
FORT LEE, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

