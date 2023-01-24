ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 32

princess
2d ago

Sad the situation. But this man wasn’t ready he said I’m going for a ride around town. Funny how things play sometimes. I had a younger brother who had passed away in 2012 and when we got to the cemetery it was the wrong one lol it was actually across the street. But In the mean time we had to wait to everything got situation which was like 30 minutes. We all said my brother wanted all of us to enjoy the get to together in the parking lot before we proceeded to where he did belong. We will never forget that. It kinda had us smiling.

Reply(2)
16
Robin Gonzalez
1d ago

I really don't understand her being frustrated with the funeral home. it was not their fault that the van was stolen. but one thing I am sure of there is a spiritual world. and that guy that stole that van with that body he is going to get his.

Reply(2)
10
Myonie Payton
1d ago

I wonder what made the Cook County coroners office refuse to pick up the body after it was found?

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man charged in theft of Illinois funeral van, body

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car. The delivery driver complied and was not injured. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rockford man identified after body stolen from funeral home, abandoned in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday and later abandoned in Chicago.The Winnebago County Coroner's Office said 47-year-old Curtis Brown died of natural causes on Thursday at a local hospital. His body was released to Collins & Stone Funeral Home the next day, and on Saturday, a van with Brown's body in its cargo area was stolen from outside the funeral home.It was not clear whether the thief knew there was a body inside upon stealing the van.The van was found Sunday in the 1400...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home

It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
BELOIT, WI
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy