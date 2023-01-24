Sad the situation. But this man wasn’t ready he said I’m going for a ride around town. Funny how things play sometimes. I had a younger brother who had passed away in 2012 and when we got to the cemetery it was the wrong one lol it was actually across the street. But In the mean time we had to wait to everything got situation which was like 30 minutes. We all said my brother wanted all of us to enjoy the get to together in the parking lot before we proceeded to where he did belong. We will never forget that. It kinda had us smiling.
I really don't understand her being frustrated with the funeral home. it was not their fault that the van was stolen. but one thing I am sure of there is a spiritual world. and that guy that stole that van with that body he is going to get his.
I wonder what made the Cook County coroners office refuse to pick up the body after it was found?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
Related
Identity of Deceased Man Stolen in Funeral Home Van is Revealed
Man charged in theft of Illinois funeral van, body
Family of Rockford man outraged after his body was stolen inside of funeral van
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview
Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood
Rockford man identified after body stolen from funeral home, abandoned in Chicago
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
Rockford, IL funeral home director on probation prior to van, body theft: records
Coroner ID’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
Man’s vehicle stolen from South Side gas station with 6-year-old grandson inside: police
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
Chicago shooting: Man charged after fatal shooting of teen trying to buy sneakers in West Pullman
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
WGN TV
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 32