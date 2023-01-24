Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South
Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
Boys Basketball – A Change at the Top Highlights Another New-Look Shore Sports Network Top 10
There are only two weeks left in the Shore Conference regular season and with the Shore Conference Tournament approaching, it is as hard as ever to rank the field. The parity throughout the conference has been a topic of conversation in this space and now there is also a real debate over which team should be No. 1. Manasquan earned a season split with St. Rose by handing the Purple Roses their first loss of the season on Thursday.
Two New York Giants legends, New York Yankees manager coming to Monmouth County
What a weekend it'll be to be a New York sports fan!. Two former New York Giants and legends of the game -- Lawrence "LT" Taylor, arguably the greatest Linebacker of all time, not just the Giants, but NFL and his pass rushing teammate on a loaded defensive front, Leonard Marshall -- will both be together at the same time meeting with fans and signing autographs.
The Increase In Low Flying Helicopters In Toms River, NJ Is Interesting
If you've seen a low-flying helicopter in and around Toms River this week, there's no reason to feel like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas, they aren't up there watching you. Over the past few days, I've seen a singular helicopter hovering in the same spot for a while not too high in the sky.
Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days
The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
Forked River woman in critical condition following head-on collision in Manchester, NJ
An investigation continues into a two car accident along Route 530 near Lacey Road in Manchester Township on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm leaving a Forked River woman in critical condition. Manchester Police said that Nicholas Briggs, 25, of Whiting was heading west in a Dodge Magnum on Route 530...
‘Sister of the Thin Mint': Girl Scouts new cookie of the 2023 season is here
🍪 Girl Scout cookie selling is underway from now until April. 🍪 New this season is the Raspberry Rally, sister cookie of the Thin Mint. 🍪 Scouts can sell cookies in-person, on a digital cookie platform, and at booth sales. It’s time to buy your favorite cookies!...
NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Woman caught attending New Brunswick, NJ High as ‘fake’ student
NEW BRUNSWICK – It could be a remake of the 80s teen comedy "Hiding Out" gone bad. In the 1987 movie, Jon Cryer plays a stockbroker-turned-government witness who enrolls as a student in a Delaware high school to escape hitmen trying to permanently silence him from testifying in a court case. He takes on the identity of "Maxwell Hauser" when he first shows up at the school to register for classes.
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. WARNING: Graphic photo in...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment
Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
New Jersey Woman Caught Posing as a High School Student
In the 1987 film, Hiding Out, Jon Cryer played a stockbroker who fled the mob and enrolled in a high school using the identity of another teen in order to hide from the mob. In the 1995 Adam Sandler movie, Billy Madison, Sandler plays the title role of an heir to his father's hotel company. However, the only way he could inherit the company is if he goes back and completes all 12 grades of school.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0