Toms River, NJ

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South

Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball – A Change at the Top Highlights Another New-Look Shore Sports Network Top 10

There are only two weeks left in the Shore Conference regular season and with the Shore Conference Tournament approaching, it is as hard as ever to rank the field. The parity throughout the conference has been a topic of conversation in this space and now there is also a real debate over which team should be No. 1. Manasquan earned a season split with St. Rose by handing the Purple Roses their first loss of the season on Thursday.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Two New York Giants legends, New York Yankees manager coming to Monmouth County

What a weekend it'll be to be a New York sports fan!. Two former New York Giants and legends of the game -- Lawrence "LT" Taylor, arguably the greatest Linebacker of all time, not just the Giants, but NFL and his pass rushing teammate on a loaded defensive front, Leonard Marshall -- will both be together at the same time meeting with fans and signing autographs.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
CAMDEN, NJ
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Woman caught attending New Brunswick, NJ High as ‘fake’ student

NEW BRUNSWICK – It could be a remake of the 80s teen comedy "Hiding Out" gone bad. In the 1987 movie, Jon Cryer plays a stockbroker-turned-government witness who enrolls as a student in a Delaware high school to escape hitmen trying to permanently silence him from testifying in a court case. He takes on the identity of "Maxwell Hauser" when he first shows up at the school to register for classes.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment

Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

