Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Nets' Ben Simmons reacts to finally facing Joel Embiid, Sixers fans
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets made a big trade at the 2022 deadline back in February of the 2021-22 season. The deal sent Ben Simmons to the Nets in a deal that had to happen as both Simmons and the Sixers were headed toward a nasty divorce.
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Will Make Grizzlies Debut Soon
Danny Green announces his return to the court is coming soon, and he will make his Memphis Grizzlies debut in a couple of weeks.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Portland Trail Blazers snap 3-game losing streak with 147-127 win against Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of their...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points,...
Russell Westbrook Is 12 Assists Away From NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is 12 assists away from making NBA history.
Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
Ben Simmons and his Brooklyn Nets are once again entering the jungle. The former Philadelphia 76ers star returns to Philadelphia to play as a visitor for just the second time, as the two Eastern Conference contenders will square off in a nationally-televised game on Wednesday night. The Nets and Sixers...
Injury Report: Joel Embiid's Status vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers have Joel Embiid on the injury report vs. the Nets
Billy Packer, 82, longtime Final Four basketball analyst, dies
Longtime college basketball commentator Billy Packer, the voice of the NCAA tournament for more than 30 years, died Thursday night. He was 82.
CBS Sports
Why the Sixers are so hard to beat in Philadelphia, plus other best bets for Wednesday
Good afternoon sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you. So Scott Rolen is entering the Baseball Hall of Fame after six years on the ballot. As a Phillies fan, my biggest question is: what team will Rolen elect to go into Cooperstown with? While he is probably known most for his time with the Cardinals, he played more games with the Phillies, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. Either way, I think Rolen is extremely deserving of the honor, specifically because he was one of the top defensive third basemen that the sport has ever seen.
Kyrie Irving helps Nets reach truly insane heights in thrilling loss to Sixers
Many expected the Brooklyn Nets to drop off significantly with Kevin Durant out due to injury, and it’s not hard to see why. When Durant went down injured last year, the Nets fell off a cliff. They went 5-16 during that stretch, including an 11-game losing streak. However, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, despite their 137-133 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, are putting up a better fight this year without their star forward.
Player grades: Joel Embiid, Sixers defeat Ben Simmons, Nets at home
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers returned home from a five-game road trip on Wednesday and they played host to former star point guard Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons was greeted with heavy boos from the Sixers fans in what was a charged atmosphere the entire night. In the end,...
Nets' Discuss Latest Goal For Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn broke down what the goal for Ben Simmons is after Wednesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
