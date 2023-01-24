Good afternoon sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you. So Scott Rolen is entering the Baseball Hall of Fame after six years on the ballot. As a Phillies fan, my biggest question is: what team will Rolen elect to go into Cooperstown with? While he is probably known most for his time with the Cardinals, he played more games with the Phillies, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. Either way, I think Rolen is extremely deserving of the honor, specifically because he was one of the top defensive third basemen that the sport has ever seen.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO