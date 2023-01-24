ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
Why the Sixers are so hard to beat in Philadelphia, plus other best bets for Wednesday

Good afternoon sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you. So Scott Rolen is entering the Baseball Hall of Fame after six years on the ballot. As a Phillies fan, my biggest question is: what team will Rolen elect to go into Cooperstown with? While he is probably known most for his time with the Cardinals, he played more games with the Phillies, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. Either way, I think Rolen is extremely deserving of the honor, specifically because he was one of the top defensive third basemen that the sport has ever seen.
Kyrie Irving helps Nets reach truly insane heights in thrilling loss to Sixers

Many expected the Brooklyn Nets to drop off significantly with Kevin Durant out due to injury, and it’s not hard to see why. When Durant went down injured last year, the Nets fell off a cliff. They went 5-16 during that stretch, including an 11-game losing streak. However, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, despite their 137-133 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, are putting up a better fight this year without their star forward.
