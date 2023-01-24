Read full article on original website
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours
Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday. Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San Antonio
Girl Scout cookie season is almost here for people in San Antonio. For lovers of these delicious cookies, it is not only a chance to taste some great cookies but also help a great cause. Last year, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas sold over 1.26 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, with the funds raised being used for Girl Scouts to attend service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.
KSAT 12
Southerleigh Haute South is serving up coastal favorites
SAN ANTONIO – Chef Jeff Balfour shares his passion for coastal and southern cuisine with our Jen Tobias-Struski. Southerleigh Haute South is located at The RIM. They are offering a $20 3-course lunch and a $30 3-course dinner until Friday, January 27.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
Former Delicious Tamale family home to become San Antonio art studio
You might know it as the "tamale house."
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
KSAT 12
Five San Antonio chefs, bar named 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists
SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards. Among the recognized culinary professionals and restaurants of 2023 are five San Antonio Chefs and a brewery. Here is a list of the semifinalists:. Top Emerging Chef:. Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin...
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant continues to impact lives
SAN ANTONIO – The search for Fiesta royalty is underway, with the 53rd annual San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant taking place this week. The event is happening Friday at the Carver Community Center, located at 226 North Hackberry Street. This year’s theme is “Steppin’ Out and Steppin’ Up.”...
tejanonation.net
2nd Annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast will kick off San Antonio Rodeo season on Jan. 27 with free food and live music
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Rodeo season in San Antonio will kick off once again with the second annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, with free food and live music from Texas Latino, Los Desperadoz, Chente Barrera, and more at the Far West Event Center.
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
Free breakfast tacos with Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer'
SAN ANTONIO — Even though the annual Cowboy Breakfast is on hold until next year, you can still get free breakfast tacos at another event this week. Favor's Chief Taco Officer and San Antonio native, Chris Flores, will be at True Texas Tacos on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
KSAT 12
Happy Space: How to find quality items for your home at estate sales
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a New Year, and many are considering refreshing their home. But if you don’t have a big budget or a budget at all for a home renovation, you can find unique items for your space at a discounted price at estate sales. In...
This Texas Town Just Got Its First H-E-B Store
"We are excited to serve our new neighborhood and our H-E-B Partners are eager to earn the confidence of many new shoppers throughout the community."
KSAT 12
‘He’s a whole jerk.’ Shelter looking for forever home for cheeky French bulldog named Ralphie.
NIAGARA, N.Y. – Meet Ralphie, a smiley French bulldog who is looking for a forever home. The catch? The animal shelter where he currently resides says “he’s a whole jerk- not even half.”. Niagara SPCA officials wrote an adoption post last week for the 26-pound pup that...
