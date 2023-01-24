ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San Antonio

Girl Scout cookie season is almost here for people in San Antonio. For lovers of these delicious cookies, it is not only a chance to taste some great cookies but also help a great cause. Last year, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas sold over 1.26 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, with the funds raised being used for Girl Scouts to attend service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Southerleigh Haute South is serving up coastal favorites

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Jeff Balfour shares his passion for coastal and southern cuisine with our Jen Tobias-Struski. Southerleigh Haute South is located at The RIM. They are offering a $20 3-course lunch and a $30 3-course dinner until Friday, January 27.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant continues to impact lives

SAN ANTONIO – The search for Fiesta royalty is underway, with the 53rd annual San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant taking place this week. The event is happening Friday at the Carver Community Center, located at 226 North Hackberry Street. This year’s theme is “Steppin’ Out and Steppin’ Up.”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy