21-Year-Old NJ Girl Missing
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell Mill
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore Show
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South
Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Tuesday Scoreboard, 1/24/23
Senior Will Bradley scored 18 points and the Colts survived a furious comeback by the Mustangs to clinch a share of the Class A North division title. Marlboro erased a 16-point halftime deficit to tie the game with 1:02 left and CBA freshman Connor Andree converted the game-winning layup for CBA with 13 seconds left.
Saint John Vianney Girls Basketball Knock Off No. 1 Team in the Country
HOLMDEL – Janie Bachmann had to look at the scoreboard twice during her post-game interview to make sure it wasn’t a dream. “It really hasn’t set in that we just beat the No. 1 team in the country… by 11,” Bachmann said. “It’s insane.”
Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments
Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Increase In Low Flying Helicopters In Toms River, NJ Is Interesting
If you've seen a low-flying helicopter in and around Toms River this week, there's no reason to feel like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas, they aren't up there watching you. Over the past few days, I've seen a singular helicopter hovering in the same spot for a while not too high in the sky.
NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23. The second-tier prize was worth $50,000. That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23,...
NJ Lehigh University student still missing, chopper joins search
🔴 A PA state police helicopter searched the Lehigh River on Tuesday. 🔴 There is concern Daniel Lee may harm himself based on behavior before he disappeared. 🔴 Anyone with information about Lee should contact Campus Safety at 610-758-4200. BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — A helicopter was used as...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
$50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County
TRENTON, NJ – A winning Powerball ticket purchased for the January 23rd drawing won the $ 50,000 second prize. The lucky ticket was bought at the Lucky Convenience on U.S. Route 9 in Howell. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 23rd drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X. The post $50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. WARNING: Graphic photo in...
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
17-year-old reported missing in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in Trenton. Family members and police are asking the public to call the police department if they know about her whereabouts. The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. We are searching for 17-year-old, Katie Lucero who is missing from the Trenton area. Lucero was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and grey pants. Anyone with information please contact us at 609-989-4170 or 609-989-4000. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
