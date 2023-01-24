ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Beach Radio

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South

Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
NJ Spotlight

Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments

Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Shore News Network

NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million

TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

$50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County

TRENTON, NJ – A winning Powerball ticket purchased for the January 23rd drawing won the $ 50,000 second prize. The lucky ticket was bought at the Lucky Convenience on U.S. Route 9 in Howell. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 23rd drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X.  The post $50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in Trenton. Family members and police are asking the public to call the police department if they know about her whereabouts. The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. We are searching for 17-year-old, Katie Lucero who is missing from the Trenton area. Lucero was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and grey pants. Anyone with information please contact us at 609-989-4170 or 609-989-4000. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
