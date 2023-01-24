Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Jeremy Ruehlemann death updates – Designer Christian Siriano leads tributes in the sudden death of model, 27
MODEL Jeremy Ruehlemann tragically died on Sunday at the age of 27. Christian Siriano shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday in which he lamented the model. In addition to some of Ruehlemann's most memorable modeling performances, he provided a number of images of himself and Ruehlemann together. Fashion designer...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Model Kristen McMenamy falls wearing sky-high heels at Valentino fashion show
Valentino’s spring fashion show included a look from the fall. American supermodel Model Kristen McMenamy, 58, took a tumble on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week. After a viral clip of McMenamy falling to the ground made the rounds on Twitter, the luxury brand was blasted for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels. “She was probably shaking. It’s embarrassing to mess up not only at work but especially in front of so many people who are watching you closely,” one added. “I don’t understand how literal VALENTINO...
Sam Smith Gives All-black Dressing a Camp Twist at Valentino’s Haute Couture Show
Sam Smith arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show on Jan. 25 for Paris Couture Week on Jan. 25 wearing a camp take on head-to-toe black. To support Valentino in debuting its latest couture offerings, Smith wore a head-to-toe black ensemble from the brand, with a shirt featuring a statement black fabric flower accent, black trousers and black platform heels. The singer accessorized with a Valentino monogram clutch bag, and one stud and one pearl earring. More from WWDFront Row at Fendi Couture Spring 2023Imane Ayissi Couture Spring 2023Aelis Couture Spring 2023 Smith has been making the public appearance rounds to promote...
Fashion figure Andre Leon Talley collections up for auction at Christie's in New York City
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Silk caftans, exotic leather coats and monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage sets are among items from the late American fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley set to go under the hammer this week at Christie's in New York.
