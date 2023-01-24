ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in 'Succession' Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Pert's heavenly cake lands in PA's top 3

Laura Brink Pert grew up baking alongside her mother, Donna Brink, and grandmother, Mary Burns, using traditional family recipes and the finest ingredients. Just for fun, Laura and Donna would enter cakes and other baked goods in the Harford Fair, often picking up ribbons for their efforts in what Laura calls “friendly family competition.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey

A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
WAYNE, NJ
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey

It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Toms River, NJ
