SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School gym was set for a battle between two strong teams on Monday night. The Spartan girls finished with the win over Montville Mustangs 60-50. Ally Sweeney was unstoppable finishing the night with a double-double; 33 points and 12 rebounds. Sweeney sunk 10 inside the paint, dropped in four from the foul line and hit three 3-pointers. She also had six assists. Baily Chapman added 15 to the total, with six assists and five rebounds. Molly Chapman, Mason Munier and Rylee Munier all contributed to the win in a game where every point mattered. Both teams...

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO