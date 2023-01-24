Read full article on original website
DePaul over Eastern Christian - Girls basketball - Passaic Tourney - Preliminary
Tami Adedeji brought 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven steals as 13th-seeded DePaul downed 12th-seeded Eastern Christian, 44-18, in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in North Haledon. DePaul (4-14) will play at fifth-seeded Lakeland in the opening round on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sydney Jacobs...
Girls Basketball: West Essex Surges Past Nutley, 47-42
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team rallied for a 47-42 victory over Nutley on Tuesday. Olivia Weiss scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds for West Essex (10-5), which outscored Nutley, 18-10, in the fourth quarter after trailing, 32-29, after three quarters. Sasha Resnick totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Cohen scored 11 points for the Lady Knights.
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sparta Girls Basketball Gets Past Montville
SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School gym was set for a battle between two strong teams on Monday night. The Spartan girls finished with the win over Montville Mustangs 60-50. Ally Sweeney was unstoppable finishing the night with a double-double; 33 points and 12 rebounds. Sweeney sunk 10 inside the paint, dropped in four from the foul line and hit three 3-pointers. She also had six assists. Baily Chapman added 15 to the total, with six assists and five rebounds. Molly Chapman, Mason Munier and Rylee Munier all contributed to the win in a game where every point mattered. Both teams...
Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Girls Basketball: Verona Rallies to Beat Collegiate, 39-35, in Essex County Tournament
VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Newark Collegiate, 39-35, in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Emily Baumgard hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to give Verona a 37-35 lead after the Hillbillies had trailed, 25-15, in the third quarter. Sabine Matta sealed the victory by sinking a layup with two seconds left in the game. Verona (13-3) will play at Columbia in the round of 16 on Saturday.
Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Girls Basketball: Wilkins’ double-double lifts Moorestown Friends over Burlington Twp.
Macey Wilkins scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Moorestown Friends to a 53-47 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Mikelle Smith scored a team-high of 17 points for Moorestown Friends (3-9), which trailed by six at halftime before outscoring Burlington Township 33-19 in the second half. Sophia Rutherford tallied 13 points, while Ava Blumberg contributed six points and seven rebounds in the win.
Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
Demetrius Chavis leads Bergenfield over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Demetrius Chavis put in a game-high 16 points as Bergenfield finished strong to win, 39-32, over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Bergenfield (5-11) played to a 13-13 tie at halftime but sealed the win with a 11-5 run in the fourth quarter. Bergen Tech is now 2-13. The N.J. High School...
Barnegat Girls Hoops Defeat Pinelands and Raritan This Week
BARNEGAT - Barnegat Girls Basketball improved its record to 11-7 with victories on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, they faced local foe Pinelands and came away with a 42-23 victory in Tuckerton.Barnegat was led by Emma Thornton with 20 points and 14 rebounds. On Wednesday night, the Lady Bengals defeated Raritan 38-27. Thornton exploded again with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Brooke Shea led Raritan with 11 points. Raritan Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Brianna Daly 2 0 1 3 5 0 0 0 0 Brooke Shea 5 0 1 2 11 0 0 0 0 Angela Peduto 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 Moira McCarron 4 0 2 1 9 0 0 0 0 Allison Dillon 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 Totals: 11 0 6 11 27 0 0 0 0 Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Sydney Collins 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 1 Olivia Carll 0 0 0 0 0 8 1 0 2 Emma Thornton 3 2 7 10 19 15 3 0 4 Cara McCoy 1 1 0 3 5 9 2 0 2 Madysen Plescho 1 0 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 Riley Fitzpatrick 1 2 1 5 9 7 1 0 1 Totals: 7 5 9 20 38 44 8 0 10
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race
Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
