Man found dead following Cherokee Avenue stabbing, Metro Police say
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby along Cherokee Avenue on Saturday.
MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple charges filed, dozens of traffic stops Friday night
An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
Two arrested for fatal shooting in Clarksville
Clarksville police have arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville, who was shot shortly before 5 a.m. and taken to Tennova Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.
Defense rests case in trial for two men accused in Nashville nurse's murder
The trial will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments after both sides have rested their cases.
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
Teenager arrested on gun charges after fleeing Montgomery County deputies in pursuit
Update, 4:20 p.m.: Batista is also being held on a fugitive from justice warrant related to a violation of community control in Seminole County, Florida. The original charges for 2019 placement on community control were burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery on person 65 or older, and grand theft larceny. He will remain on active hold for Seminole County until the completion of charges in Montgomery County, Delaney said.
22-year-old man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting
ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
Lafayette Street Apartment Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
The man fatally shot shortly after midnight inside an apartment in the J.C. Napier complex on Lafayette Street has been identified through his fingerprints as Xavier Javon Taylor, 22, of Decatur Street. At 12:12 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots and persons running from 182 Lafayette Street. Officers found...
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
Police working to ID pair accused of charging $1,400 to 75-year-old’s bank card
The Murfreesboro Police Department said detectives are trying to identify two persons of interests who "preyed on an elderly man’s kindness" before charging more than $1,400 on his bank card.
Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
Prosecution rests its case in murder trial of Nashville nurse killed on highway
The state rested its case Friday afternoon in the murder of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
