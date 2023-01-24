ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges

A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for fatal shooting in Clarksville

Clarksville police have arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville, who was shot shortly before 5 a.m. and taken to Tennova Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Teenager arrested on gun charges after fleeing Montgomery County deputies in pursuit

Update, 4:20 p.m.: Batista is also being held on a fugitive from justice warrant related to a violation of community control in Seminole County, Florida. The original charges for 2019 placement on community control were burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery on person 65 or older, and grand theft larceny. He will remain on active hold for Seminole County until the completion of charges in Montgomery County, Delaney said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting

ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
SPRING HILL, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

