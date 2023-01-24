ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadspin

Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU

As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer

Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet. After committing to play ...
GAINESVILLE, FL

