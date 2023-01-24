Read full article on original website
‘Share Your Heart’ campaign benefits Ronald McDonald Houses
The 30th “Share Your Heart” campaign is underway to benefit two Ronald McDonald House programs in Springfield. Each provides lodging, hope and comfort for families of seriously ill children who travel far from home for medical treatment. Figures show 572 families from Texas County have benefited since 1988. (including 129 from Houston)
Nearly all power outages resolved in Texas County; cancellations listed
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Some Texas County schools will not be in session on Friday. They are: Cabool, Licking and Success. Here are Missouri highway road conditions.
Willow Springs man hurt in U.S. 60 accident Tuesday evening
A Willow Springs man was injured Tuesday night in a crash on U.S. 60 west of Highway FF in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Joseph R. Rixon, 39, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Houston City Council OKs lighting project at airport
Improvements are slated at the Houston Memorial Airport, the Houston City Council heard during a meeting last Tuesday. Members met with representatives of Jviation, a Jefferson City engineering and consulting firm, which is working on lighting improvements for Houston Memorial Airport. Reinhold Electric of St. Louis was the low bidder at $654,825. Jviation was hired by the council to provide construction administration and on-site inspection services at a cost of $132,881. The total outlay is expected to be about $790,000, which is below the expenditures in the budget.
City focusing on two sections to complete fiber-to-the-home internet
Members of the Houston City Council last week hired a firm that will help accelerate connections to its Fiber-to-the-Home internet system that began construction about two years ago. The council budgeted $14,000 for the work across the city, which is divided into areas to make oversight of the system more...
Texas County rate decreases slightly in December
Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in December from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure was 2.7 percent. The rate ranged from 4.7 percent in January to 2.1 percent in September. According to the department, the county’s labor force...
Confirmed influenza cases increase by six during week in county
The number of influenza cases increased by six during the last week in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department said on Tuesday. The number since the start of the season stands at 315. The season-to-date total is influenza A (293), influenza B (21) and one untyped. Here is the...
Man arrested on persist DWI offender charge, state patrol says
A Memphis, Tenn., man was arrested Thursday for felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. Rickey L. McCoy, 53, was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to a sober party.
Upholding the law
To say that personnel with the Houston Police Department were busy in 2022 could easily be called an understatement. Officers were dispatched 9,127 times during the year. “We had a lot of calls last year,” said HPD Chief Brad Evans. “It was very hard to keep up.”. Even...
County jail inmate charged after punching jailer
An inmate held at the Texas County Jail faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a jailer on Jan. 13. Harold L. Starks, 32, of 255 W. Highway 32 at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony). A deputy was advised that a...
Houston man faces felony drug charges after traffic stop
A Houston man faces multiple drug-related felony charges after a traffic stop made by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy last Thursday (Jan. 19). Robert J. Owens, 29 of Houston, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended. Sheriff Scott Lindsey said...
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21
A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
