Improvements are slated at the Houston Memorial Airport, the Houston City Council heard during a meeting last Tuesday. Members met with representatives of Jviation, a Jefferson City engineering and consulting firm, which is working on lighting improvements for Houston Memorial Airport. Reinhold Electric of St. Louis was the low bidder at $654,825. Jviation was hired by the council to provide construction administration and on-site inspection services at a cost of $132,881. The total outlay is expected to be about $790,000, which is below the expenditures in the budget.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO