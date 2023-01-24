ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South

Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments

Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Shore News Network

NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million

TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

These 3 N.J. chefs were just named James Beard Awards semifinalists

Three New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Shigeru Fukuyoshi, a chef at Sagami in Collingswood, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. The national award is given to “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Iconic Asbury Park boardwalk restaurant to close

Langosta Lounge, a fixture on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 14 years, will close for good next month, according to its owner. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, named after the owner of several Jersey Shore restaurants, announced this week that Langosta Lounge will close Feb. 4. Its new owner, BarCo Brands — which owns Deal Lake Bar & Co. in Loch Arbour — will renovate the restaurant later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 2024. The restaurant will stay open this summer under a different name.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

