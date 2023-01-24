ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Girls Basketball: West Essex Surges Past Nutley, 47-42

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team rallied for a 47-42 victory over Nutley on Tuesday. Olivia Weiss scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds for West Essex (10-5), which outscored Nutley, 18-10, in the fourth quarter after trailing, 32-29, after three quarters. Sasha Resnick totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Cohen scored 11 points for the Lady Knights.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley

FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Varsity Basketball: Victory for Brearley on Senior Night

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34. That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon. Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include: "Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win." The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

One More Time? Potential Chatham-Montville Girls Basketball Rubber Match Could Come in County Tourney after Mustangs 52-48 Win

CHATHAM, NJ -- When the seeds for the 2023 Morris County Tournament came out last weekend, Montville was No. 2 and Chatham was No. 3, setting up a possible matchup in the semifinal round of the MCT. After Montville's 52-48 girls basketball win on Wednesday night, the teams have split two games with the wins coming on the opposing team's home court. A possible rubber matchup would come on a neutral site - the County College of Morris. "If all goes well, we could see them in the semifinals again," Chatham coach Joe Gaba said.  "It's a rivalry game." If that third matchup materializes,...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap

Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap

Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap

Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Triton defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap

Debra Beecher scored 18 points to lead Triton past LEAP Academy 48-32 in Runnemede. Triton (7-9) took an 11-10 point lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Triton continued to roll in the third as it outscored LEAP Academy 16-1.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

