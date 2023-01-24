Read full article on original website
DePaul over Eastern Christian - Girls basketball - Passaic Tourney - Preliminary
Tami Adedeji brought 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven steals as 13th-seeded DePaul downed 12th-seeded Eastern Christian, 44-18, in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in North Haledon. DePaul (4-14) will play at fifth-seeded Lakeland in the opening round on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sydney Jacobs...
Girls Basketball: West Essex Surges Past Nutley, 47-42
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team rallied for a 47-42 victory over Nutley on Tuesday. Olivia Weiss scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds for West Essex (10-5), which outscored Nutley, 18-10, in the fourth quarter after trailing, 32-29, after three quarters. Sasha Resnick totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Cohen scored 11 points for the Lady Knights.
Boys basketball: 2023 BIT and BCCA JV and Frosh tournament brackets, schedule, scores
Paramus, Glen Rock, Lodi and Dwight Morrow are No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 12th Bergen Invitational Tournament. The 16-team boys’ basketball event tips off with eight games Saturday at Garfield. The four-round tournament culminates with the final Feb. 18 at St. Joseph. The BIT is open...
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley
FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
Girls Varsity Basketball: Victory for Brearley on Senior Night
KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34. That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon. Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include: "Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win." The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season. Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
One More Time? Potential Chatham-Montville Girls Basketball Rubber Match Could Come in County Tourney after Mustangs 52-48 Win
CHATHAM, NJ -- When the seeds for the 2023 Morris County Tournament came out last weekend, Montville was No. 2 and Chatham was No. 3, setting up a possible matchup in the semifinal round of the MCT. After Montville's 52-48 girls basketball win on Wednesday night, the teams have split two games with the wins coming on the opposing team's home court. A possible rubber matchup would come on a neutral site - the County College of Morris. "If all goes well, we could see them in the semifinals again," Chatham coach Joe Gaba said. "It's a rivalry game." If that third matchup materializes,...
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
Atlantic city defeats Jackson Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap
Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
Triton defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap
Debra Beecher scored 18 points to lead Triton past LEAP Academy 48-32 in Runnemede. Triton (7-9) took an 11-10 point lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Triton continued to roll in the third as it outscored LEAP Academy 16-1.
Montclair Kimberley swimming, big showing for a small team at Essex County tourney
When the dust settled, the Montclair Kimberley girls swimming team ended up beating teams that had several more swimmers at the recent Essex County Championships. The Cougars finished sixth in the county girls swimming team standings even though they only had six swimmers competing on Jan. 16 at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.
Demetrius Chavis leads Bergenfield over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Demetrius Chavis put in a game-high 16 points as Bergenfield finished strong to win, 39-32, over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Bergenfield (5-11) played to a 13-13 tie at halftime but sealed the win with a 11-5 run in the fourth quarter. Bergen Tech is now 2-13. The N.J. High School...
